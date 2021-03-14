(*6*)

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been round TV screens for the previous few a long time and for over 10 years, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs has additionally change into an necessary a part of folks’s lives in India. Zee TV’s well-liked actuality exhibits showcasing the nation’s formidable singing skills showcasing kids of various age teams vying to be the winner.

Lil Champs has given the nation various younger gifted performers who will swing the viewers and judges with their mesmerizing voices. Let’s see what the most recent episode has in retailer for the viewers and judges in Lil Champs.

Overview of Lil Champs’ September 6, 2020 episode

A number of on-line stories recommend as we speak’s episode might be fairly entertaining. Moreover, as we speak’s episode is the jury’s particular, the place the jury will give the youngsters a particular music from every style to carry out. Evidently songs that the contributors should sing are from the genres they don’t seem to be acquainted with. It might be attention-grabbing to see who takes up the problem.

This episode airs on the TV display screen at 8 p.m. Buckle up your seat belts for an immersive singing expertise tonight.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs: Host and Judges

Manish Paul, the favored actor and anchor, is directing the function of the present’s host. As well as, Manish Paul is commonly very fashionable with kids. As for the present’s judges, it options Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and the expertise singer Javed Ali. Himesh and Javed are the replacements for Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan who left the present on account of earlier commitments.