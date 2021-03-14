Brandon Buckner is one of the extra explosive prospects within the 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1 defensive finish excelled for Chandler High School in Arizona, and is prepared to take his abilities to the subsequent stage.

Buckner, a three-star recruit, is the son of Brentson Buckner, a former NFL defensive finish who now works as a line of defense coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

Watch the video

Brentson will get to watch his son begin his personal journey subsequent fall when he fits up for the Oregon Geese.

Brandon Buckner Commits to Oregon

Associated: 4-Star Athlete, Son of Former NFL Coach, Dedicated to Faculty Powerhouse

Brandon Buckner has a pedigree and stable monitor document. It’s comprehensible why so many teams reached out with scholarship gives.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Maryland, Oregon State, USC, UNLV, and Washington State all tried to courtroom the proficient edge rusher and linebacker. Groups like Alabama, Boise State, Nevada, UCLA, and Utah additionally expressed curiosity, in accordance to 247Sports.

Oregon commit Brandon Buckner glad to be again along with his Chandler teammates pic.twitter.com/MasXAx5Kte – Richard Obert (@azc_obert) June 9, 2020

Oregon has been a Pac-12 Championship mainstay for a number of seasons, and it doesn’t appear to be they’ll be simple to beat in 2021, both.

As well as to touchdown Buckner, head coach Mario cristobal signed four-star offensive lineman Bram Walden, quarterback Ty Thompson, and offensive sort out Jonah Miller to play in Eugene.

Brandon Buckner Highlights

Brandon Buckner is a ferocious defensive finish and out of doors linebacker who should not have any issues adjusting his fashion of play to the faculty stage. In his spotlight video, he follows the motion nicely and may maintain tempo with operating backs and tight ends competently.

Whereas Buckner is nice, his three-star designation seemingly means there are some issues to work on with the Oregon teaching employees. He can play on the sting at defensive finish or in an OLB function.

If he can proceed to get stronger and regulate his footwork, the sky is the restrict for Buckner’s potential, particularly since his father has connections to the NFL.

Brandon Buckner is the most recent recruit signed to carry Oregon again to the College Football Playoff shortly.

It gained’t be simple, of course, however Cristobal has a formidable squad and recruiting class as soon as once more.