Sundeep Kishan loses interest in Rowdy Baby

Kona Movie Company who’re producing Sundeep Kishan starrer upcoming challenge introduced that the movie is titled ‘Rowdy Baby’. It’s identified information that Sai Pallavi and Dhanush’ tune Rowdy Baby has gained the hearts of the music lovers. Late 12 months in the month of December, the makers of Sundeep Kishan’ subsequent movie formally introduced the movie title Rowdy Babu and in addition confirmed that the shoot of this movie will probably be began very quickly. However now based on the most recent replace, the makers have scrapped the title Rowdy Baby from Sundeep Kishan starrer and so they formally confirmed this by sharing a put up on Twitter deal with, “ Kona Movie Company informing everybody all that, as a result of some technical points we’re altering the movie title from Rowdy Baby to a extra attention-grabbing Title. Full particulars about this challenge will probably be introduced quickly.”

The experiences are additionally coming that the movie’s title has been modified from Rowdy Baby to Galli Rowdy. G Nageswar Reddy is on the board to direct Galli Rowdy. Other than Sandeep Kishan, the upcoming movie may also have Bobby Simha, and Neha Shetty in vital position

In the meantime Sundeep Kishan is basking in the glory of not too long ago launched sport primarily based film A1 Specific, which has Lavanya Tripathi as the feminine lead position.