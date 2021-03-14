Surabhi I like ragging people and marry the person I love

Sashi is an upcoming romantic movie, helmed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla and collectively backed by Chavali Ramanjaneyulu, R P Verma and Chintalapudi Srinivasa Rao underneath the banner of Sri Hanuman Film Makers. Aadi Saikumar is enjoying the lead function and aside from him, Sashi additionally has Surbhi, Raashi Singh, Rajiv Kanakala and Ajay.

Surabhi is understood for performing in Categorical Raja and Gentleman, and this time, she is seen sharing the display screen house with Aadi Saikumar in the romantic and comedy entertainer Sashi. Not too long ago throughout the media interplay, Surabhi talked about her function in Sashi, and mentioned, “Sashi is an intense and rugged love story the place I essayed a two shaded function.”

Surabhi mentioned, “I performed a bubbly lady and I like pulling and ragging people who’re dominating and over good. I like to marry the person I love. I am able to play the various kinds of the function in the film and I am additionally able to play the glamorous function.”

Aadi Saikumar and Surabhi starrer movie Sashi has the cinematography by Amarnadh Bommireddy and the music of the movie consists by Arun Chiluveru, the film will hit the theaters on nineteenth March.

Aadi Saikumar is understood for performing in Garam, Chuttalabbai, Pretty, Sukumarudu, Pyar Mein Padipoyane, Jodi and Operation Gold Fish.