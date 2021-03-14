Warriors’ ahead Draymond Green talks about the inconsistent COVID-19 testing schedule, expects higher therapy from the NBA.(*9*)

The Golden State Warriors are on a slide proper now. That they had misplaced three video games in a row previous to the All-Star break and misplaced another one after it. These have been high groups that beat them – they’d confronted the Lakers, the Blazers, the Suns, and the Clippers.

Their subsequent match-up is just not going to be any simpler. The Warriors are set to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday night time. The Warriors have fallen out of the eighth spot in the West, one which they held for nearly three weeks.

Proper now they’re one game behind the eighth seeded Mavericks. The Warriors want to finish the common season inside the high 8 spots in order to get two pictures at making the playoffs, with the play-in event in place.

Draymond Green rips the NBA for inconsistent COVID-19 testing

The league has been implementing very strict insurance policies to fight COVID-19 and to maintain the season as secure as they will. Nevertheless, in all their makes an attempt, additionally they appear to mess up at instances. One such case occurred in the Warriors’ follow facility tonight.

Draymond Green wrote a scorching tweet concerning the identical, the place he complains about the complicated and irregular testing schedule:

“Sooo cancel the 5 o’clock check, after follow begins at 3:30 to accommodate the 5 o’clock check. Solely to come back again and check at 10pm. To lose an hour to Daylight financial savings time. Check by 9am. Play a game at 1pm… Nice! Just another day in the life…. GENIUS!!!”

Draymond’s considerations are fairly legitimate, as a result of going to a testing facility and getting your nostril swabbed each day is an extended chore. There must be higher implementation of this testing course of in order that gamers get extra downtime. Relaxation and recuperation, in addition to psychological peace, are paramount to a participant’s success.