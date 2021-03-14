The Players Championship: Justin Thomas back in contention after 'easy' third round















Justin Thomas left himself a tap-in eagle after a stunning approach in to the par-five 16th during the third round of The Players

Justin Thomas is relishing the opportunity to challenge for a maiden Players Championship title after pulling himself back into contention with a stunning third round at TPC Sawgrass.

The world No 3 went into the weekend seven strokes off the pace after back-to-back 71s over the first two days, only to jump up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 64 on Saturday.

Thomas mixed a stunning eagle and seven birdies with a lone bogey to briefly set the clubhouse target on a low-scoring third day, bolstering his hopes of a first victory of the PGA Tour season.

Justin Thomas’ last win came at the WGC Fed-Ex St Jude Invitational in July

“I wish all rounds were that easy,” Thomas said. “I hit the ball beautifully, I drove it well, I hit a couple of squirrelly shots there at the end of the front nine, but the good part is that I knew why they were happening.

“I knew what the swing flaw was, what the physical mistake was, so I felt like I kind of bounced back from that pretty well. Hit some really good shots on the back nine. I just know that I have to stay patient out here because you can make a lot of birdies and hitting driver well is helping.

“I might say it was simpler yesterday than it was at this time, however I imply, this course is like that. So long as you hit the ball within the fairway, it’s not very lengthy, you may eagle each par-5, you get a brief gap and you can also make eagle on this weekend at No 12.

“You may have loopy stuff occur out right here and you’ll actually, actually shoot a low quantity. I knew that going into the weekend and I do know that each time I tee it up out right here. I feel that’s the rationale why possibly I performed effectively, as I simply know to remain affected person since you by no means know when a run is coming.”

Taking part in alongside Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas made the dream begin by holing a 20-footer on the first and getting up and down from a greenside bunker to select up a shot on the subsequent.

Thomas rolled in a 15-footer on the third and fired his method on the subsequent to 5 ft for a fourth straight birdie, earlier than cancelling out a bogey on the fifth by chipping in from off the seventh inexperienced.

The former world No 1 adopted a faucet-in birdie on the tenth by making a two-putt achieve on the par-5 subsequent, solely to overlook out on one other on the driveable twelfth after three-placing for par from off the inexperienced.

Thomas went inches away from holing his second shot into the par-5 16, organising a kick-in eagle to go eight below for the spherical and go away him requiring a birdie-birdie end to submit the primary 62 in Players Championship historical past, earlier than he closed his spherical with two pars to set the clubhouse goal.

“I instructed myself I assumed 10 below had a reasonably good likelihood to win the event going into this weekend, considering there could be a bit of bit extra wind at this time,” Thomas added.

“It’s getting more durable. It’s getting a bit of bit firmer. The greens are nonetheless fairly smooth, however you realize they’re going to set it up harder on Sunday. You already know the place the pins are going to be and the greens are going to get a bit of bit extra baked out.

“It’s going to be a bit of windier, and it’s a Sunday of The Players. It’s an enormous occasion and nerves are going to be there. I knew that at this time was vital, however I didn’t precisely have a quantity in thoughts.”

