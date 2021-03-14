The Players: Lee Westwood ready for another final-round battle with Bryson DeChambeau















Lee Westwood is hoping to get the better of Bryson DeChambeau in another final-group pairing at The Players, a week after finishing runner-up to him at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Players Championship leader Lee Westwood is relishing his “rematch” with Bryson DeChambeau as they prepare for a final-round duel for the second week running.

DeChambeau may have got the better of the Englishman at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he will have a two-shot deficit to make up on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass after Westwood produced another brilliant performance on day three.

Despite looking uncertain on the greens early on, Westwood ground out nine consecutive pars and finally got a birdie putt to drop at the 10th, the first of four on the back nine, which included a superb 25-footer down the slope at the 17th.

DeChambeau came out on top at Bay Hill last week

His clutch par save at the last completed a bogey-free 68, lifting him to 13 under par, and he was excited about the prospect of exacting revenge on DeChambeau when they are again paired together in the final match of the final round.

“Really looking forward to it,” said a beaming Westwood, who has now gone 44 holes without a bogey on his card. “I enjoy playing with Bryson, I enjoy his company and his caddie’s company. It’s like round two, ‘the rematch’. I enjoyed last Sunday, and I’m going to enjoy this Sunday.

“I guess neither of us will treat it any differently. I suppose if you sat Bryson down here and you asked him which golf course would suit him more, he’d probably say Bay Hill. You can open your shoulders a little bit more around Bay Hill than you can around here. This place is a little bit more strategic.

“However credit score to Bryson; you wouldn’t affiliate this golf course along with his fashion of play, and he’s up there. It exhibits he can adapt his recreation.”

Westwood is cautious of the perils of taking part in conservatively to protect and shield his lead on Sunday, and he insisted he doesn’t have a specific benefit over his closest contenders, an inventory which additionally consists of the likes of Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Paul Casey.

“We’ll see tomorrow what my benefits are, if I can apply myself correctly,” he added. “The benefit I’ve proper now’s the 2 pictures.

Westwood’s third-spherical 68 earned him a two-shot lead at Sawgrass

“However, on the identical time, I can’t go on the market and be defensive. I’ve acquired to nonetheless go on the market and play my recreation, be aggressive at instances, be defensive at different instances, and simply do the fitting issues every time potential and undergo the proper processes. Don’t get carried away with the scenario and simply attempt to do one of the best I can on every gap.

“It’s positively not a two-horse race, and this is without doubt one of the hardest golf programs to entrance-run on, as effectively. It’s simple to lose your thoughts on the market and lose perspective and the scenario can get uncontrolled on your self.

“And folks can come from behind. You noticed Justin Thomas shoot a low spherical as we speak, got here from two underneath to 10 underneath. It’s potential round right here, and, like I say, it’s a troublesome entrance-operating golf course.

“I received’t actually be paying a lot consideration to what anyone else does. I haven’t finished that for a protracted, very long time now. I’m working with my psychologist, Ben, and I’ve simply tried to regulate the issues that I can management, and that’s me.”