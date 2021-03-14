Who’s Enjoying

Portland @ Minnesota

Present Data: Portland 21-15; Minnesota 8-29

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have loved the comforts of house their final 4 video games, however now they need to head out on the highway. Portland and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET this previous Saturday at Goal Heart. The Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a mean of 115.25 factors per matchup.

It was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, however Portland was not fairly the Phoenix Suns’ equal within the second half after they met this previous Thursday. Portland was inside hanging distance however couldn’t shut the hole as they fell 127-121 to Phoenix. The dropping facet was boosted by level guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-12 from past the arc and completed with 30 factors, eight assists and 7 boards.

In the meantime, every little thing went Minnesota’s manner in opposition to the New Orleans Pelicans this previous Thursday as they made off with a 135-105 win. The competition was all however wrapped up on the finish of the third, by which level the Timberwolves had established a 105-82 benefit. Minnesota’s capturing guard Jaylen Nowell was probably the most energetic gamers for the crew, capturing 6-for-7 from downtown and ending with 28 factors, six dimes and 5 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are the favourite on this one, with an anticipated 5-level margin of victory. The percentages have been favorable for them in opposition to the unfold on the highway this season, even when it’s been powerful sledding general. They’re 12-6 ATS in away video games however solely 19-17 all in all.

Minnesota’s victory lifted them to eight-29 whereas Portland’s loss dropped them right down to 21-15. After the lofty level totals of their earlier video games, we’ll see in the event that they’re in a position to warmth issues up much more whereas going through one another.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET The place: Goal Heart — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Goal Heart — Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports activities – North

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-level favourite in opposition to the Timberwolves, in accordance with the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had an excellent really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-level favourite.

Over / Underneath: -111

Sequence Historical past

Portland have gained 13 out of their final 19 video games in opposition to Minnesota.

Jan 07, 2021 – Portland 135 vs. Minnesota 117

Jan 09, 2020 – Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 102

Dec 21, 2019 – Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 106

Apr 01, 2019 – Portland 132 vs. Minnesota 122

Dec 08, 2018 – Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 105

Nov 16, 2018 – Minnesota 112 vs. Portland 96

Nov 04, 2018 – Portland 111 vs. Minnesota 81

Mar 01, 2018 – Portland 108 vs. Minnesota 99

Jan 24, 2018 – Portland 123 vs. Minnesota 114

Jan 14, 2018 – Minnesota 120 vs. Portland 103

Dec 18, 2017 – Minnesota 108 vs. Portland 107

Apr 06, 2017 – Portland 105 vs. Minnesota 98

Apr 03, 2017 – Minnesota 110 vs. Portland 109

Mar 25, 2017 – Portland 112 vs. Minnesota 100

Jan 01, 2017 – Portland 95 vs. Minnesota 89

Apr 09, 2016 – Minnesota 106 vs. Portland 105

Jan 31, 2016 – Portland 96 vs. Minnesota 93

Dec 05, 2015 – Portland 109 vs. Minnesota 103

Nov 02, 2015 – Portland 106 vs. Minnesota 101

Harm Report for Minnesota

Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Covid-19)

Jarrett Culver: Out (Toe)

D’Angelo Russell: Out (Knee)

Harm Report for Portland