Portland @ Minnesota
Present Data: Portland 21-15; Minnesota 8-29
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have loved the comforts of house their final 4 video games, however now they need to head out on the highway. Portland and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET this previous Saturday at Goal Heart. The Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a mean of 115.25 factors per matchup.
It was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, however Portland was not fairly the Phoenix Suns’ equal within the second half after they met this previous Thursday. Portland was inside hanging distance however couldn’t shut the hole as they fell 127-121 to Phoenix. The dropping facet was boosted by level guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-12 from past the arc and completed with 30 factors, eight assists and 7 boards.
In the meantime, every little thing went Minnesota’s manner in opposition to the New Orleans Pelicans this previous Thursday as they made off with a 135-105 win. The competition was all however wrapped up on the finish of the third, by which level the Timberwolves had established a 105-82 benefit. Minnesota’s capturing guard Jaylen Nowell was probably the most energetic gamers for the crew, capturing 6-for-7 from downtown and ending with 28 factors, six dimes and 5 rebounds.
The Trail Blazers are the favourite on this one, with an anticipated 5-level margin of victory. The percentages have been favorable for them in opposition to the unfold on the highway this season, even when it’s been powerful sledding general. They’re 12-6 ATS in away video games however solely 19-17 all in all.
Minnesota’s victory lifted them to eight-29 whereas Portland’s loss dropped them right down to 21-15. After the lofty level totals of their earlier video games, we’ll see in the event that they’re in a position to warmth issues up much more whereas going through one another.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- The place: Goal Heart — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports activities – North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Attempt totally free. Regional restrictions could apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 5-level favourite in opposition to the Timberwolves, in accordance with the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had an excellent really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-level favourite.
Over / Underneath: -111
See NBA picks for each single sport, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.
Sequence Historical past
Portland have gained 13 out of their final 19 video games in opposition to Minnesota.
- Jan 07, 2021 – Portland 135 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 09, 2020 – Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 102
- Dec 21, 2019 – Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 01, 2019 – Portland 132 vs. Minnesota 122
- Dec 08, 2018 – Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 105
- Nov 16, 2018 – Minnesota 112 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2018 – Portland 111 vs. Minnesota 81
- Mar 01, 2018 – Portland 108 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 24, 2018 – Portland 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 14, 2018 – Minnesota 120 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 18, 2017 – Minnesota 108 vs. Portland 107
- Apr 06, 2017 – Portland 105 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 03, 2017 – Minnesota 110 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2017 – Portland 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 01, 2017 – Portland 95 vs. Minnesota 89
- Apr 09, 2016 – Minnesota 106 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 31, 2016 – Portland 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 05, 2015 – Portland 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 02, 2015 – Portland 106 vs. Minnesota 101
Harm Report for Minnesota
- Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Covid-19)
- Jarrett Culver: Out (Toe)
- D’Angelo Russell: Out (Knee)
Harm Report for Portland
- Harry Giles III: Out (Calf)
- Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)
- CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)
- Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)
