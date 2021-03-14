Wide receiver Shazz Preston is prepared for faculty soccer. He has been scouted closely for years and is at the moment ranked because the 10th-best at his position in your complete 2022 recruiting class, in accordance to the 247Sports Composite.

Preston attends St. James High School in Saint James, Louisiana — an hour away from New Orleans — and is the youthful brother of Mississippi State security Shawn Preston.

He hasn’t made a dedication choice but, however there are many groups in what he can convey to the desk, particularly in the SEC.

Shazz Preston Recruiting

Proper now, the groups most involved in Shazz Preston’s recruitment are Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. Different applications reminiscent of Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, Miami, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M, have all supplied as nicely.

Ed Orgeron’s Tigers have shot at touchdown the in-state wideout. So does Alabama, which stays a dominant Faculty Soccer Playoff contender every season with a roster filled with future NFL prospects, and Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss. Don’t depend out MSU, both, due to the household connection.

The place will Shazz Preston find yourself? Solely time will inform, however he’s positively wanting to compete in the SEC.

Shazz Preston Highlights

Shazz Preston is a drive on the soccer area. The four-star prospect has nice endurance and may get previous defensive backs with ease.

He’s a playmaker who has recorded practically 2,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns during the last two highschool seasons.

Preston doesn’t all the time present nice preliminary bursts of velocity, however he definitely makes up for it in different methods.

At 6-foot and 190 kilos, he’s solely scratching the floor of his potential and nonetheless has one other yr of highschool soccer earlier than taking his abilities to the faculty stage.