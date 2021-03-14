The Florida Gators offense returned to prominence in 2020, and Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarius Toney weren’t the one benefactors. Florida huge receiver Trevon Grimes rekindled his NFL Draft aspirations with a robust senior season, and now, he’s beginning to get extra consideration as a excessive-upside prospect.

Trevon Grimes NFL Draft Profile & Senior Bowl Measurements

For updates from the 2021 Senior Bowl, click on right here for our 2021 Senior Bowl Practice Report: American Team or 2021 Senior Bowl Practice Report: National Team.

Place: Broad Receiver

Faculty: Florida

Present Yr: Senior

Peak: 6’3 7/8″

Weight: 217 kilos

Wingspan: 77″

Arm: 31 3/8″

Hand: 9 5/8″

Tony Pauline’s Trevon Grimes Scouting Report

Positives: Good-sized receiver with good athleticism. Sturdy, snatches the ball away from his body, and takes an enormous hit but holds onto the throw. Possesses mushy palms, makes use of his body to guard the ball, and offers excellent effort after the catch. Persistently comes away with the troublesome catch and wins out for contested passes. Possesses stable eye/hand coordination. Efficient blocker downfield who offers effort.

Featured | NFL Draft Prospects 2021: Pauline’s updated big board, player rankings

Negatives: Actually doesn’t play to his 40 time and performs to at least one pace. Should enhance his route operating. Has occasional lapses in focus.

Evaluation: Grimes flashed means the previous three years, but by no means actually elevated his sport to the extent many thought doable. He was a terrific crimson zone risk final season and comes with an upside, however he should shortly flip up the wick.

Trevon Grimes Player Profile

It doesn’t matter what a prospect does of their soccer profession, the 5-star label sticks with them. It’s both affirmation of their success or a reminder of what they may have been. In Grimes’ quick, tumultuous school profession, that label has served each functions.

Grimes was one of many prime huge receiver prospects within the 2017 recruiting class. Standing at 6-foot-4, 202 kilos, Grimes was already an athletic freak with a 4.47 40-yard sprint time. His upside lent him a number of consideration from the nation’s prime school soccer program.

By the tip of his recruiting course of, Grimes had provides from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, LSU, and Notre Dame, amongst others. He finally selected Ohio State as his preliminary vacation spot, though that marriage wouldn’t final for lengthy.

Trevon Grimes’ quick stint at Ohio State

Grimes noticed enjoying time for the Buckeyes as a real freshman however solely performed in two video games, logging 20 yards on three receptions. After his true freshman season, he determined to switch away from this system. Grimes noticed little alternative within the stacked receiving room at Columbus, and controversy surrounding huge receivers coach Zach Smith solely strengthened his need to play elsewhere.

For his switch vacation spot, Grimes determined to maneuver nearer to residence. He returned to Florida and signed with the Gators. Now a secure driving distance away from his household, Grimes felt extra at residence. And shortly, he’d get the chance he failed to seek out at Ohio State.

Trevon Grimes’ profession as a Florida huge receiver

Grimes instantly took on a task as a rotational contributor on the huge receiver place. In 2018, he put up 26 receptions for 364 yards and two scores. Grimes ranked third on the crew in receiving yards behind Van Jefferson and Josh Hammond, and it appeared like he was primed to take one other step in 2019. However inconsistent quarterback play lingered, and different receivers began to supersede him.

Grimes surpassed Hammond in 2019, amassing 33 catches for 491 yards and three touchdowns. Nonetheless, his modest development was overshadowed as gamers like Jefferson, Kyle Pitts, and Freddie Swain acquired extra quantity within the Florida passing assault.

Trevon Grimes’ enchancment in 2020

Nonetheless, Grimes persevered, and he was rewarded in 2020. Grimes nonetheless maintained his function as an ancillary piece of the offense, however he loved a 2020 breakout in his personal means. Grimes’ manufacturing nonetheless paled compared to that of Pitts and fellow senior receiver Kadarius Toney. But, Grimes managed to log profession-highs in each class, hauling in 38 catches for 589 yards and 9 scores.

Grimes may have inherited a premier function on offense by staying for a graduate yr in 2021. However as a substitute, the Florida huge receiver declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He announced his intentions to skip the Cotton Bowl on December 28, becoming a member of Pitts and Toney on the trail to April.

What does Trevon Grimes convey as a 2021 NFL Draft prospect?

Trevon Grimes is an intriguing case examine. His manufacturing was by no means greater than common. Nonetheless, he managed to carve out a selected area of interest in his senior season as a deep risk and a crimson zone specialist. Grimes scored a landing on nearly 25% of his receptions, and he logged 15.5 yards per catch.

The stats make clear Grimes’ greatest traits. He’s a spectacular athlete who may run within the 4.4s, regardless of measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 215 kilos. He additionally has stable vertical athleticism, as he regularly shows downfield. Grimes additionally has the physique management and ball monitoring means to capitalize on his athleticism, making him a harmful participant within the deep third.

Featured | Pauline’s First Round 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Grimes’ contested catch means expands off of his elementary traits. The Florida huge receiver has the bounce to excessive-level passes, the scale to field defenders out, and the play power to transform as a rule.

Grimes is a bit inconsistent by way of the catch course of, and direct contact can dismantle his focus. But, he has the bodily traits to be a scoring risk, each downfield and in shut quarters.

What are the drawbacks with Grimes?

Grimes’ success as an explosive playmaker derives from his 5-star upside. However his drawbacks allude to a perpetual lack of improvement that may carry over into the NFL.

Whereas Grimes noticed an uptick in manufacturing in 2020, a number of areas of his sport remained missing of their substance. Grimes remains to be a restricted route runner. Moreover, whereas he reveals flashes of the requisite suddenness and lateral burst to be a reliable route runner, he’s by no means constant in that regard.

On one play, Grimes can present uncanny fluidity and explosiveness out of a break, and on one other, he can seem stiff and inflexible, as giant receivers usually do. The flashes allude to untapped upside if Grimes can maximize his agility on the subsequent stage.

Nonetheless, 4 years into his collegiate profession, he’s nonetheless the identical kind of receiver as which he started. Thus, there may be some concern over whether or not Grimes has reached his peak.

Trevon Grimes’ most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Grimes accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, so he’ll get an opportunity to tell apart himself there. He also needs to get an invitation to the NFL Mix, the place he’ll be capable of enhance his inventory by confirming his elite athleticism.

Grimes has a shot to go on Day 2 even regardless of his middling manufacturing, however he’ll need to blow athletic testing out of the water and produce on the Senior Bowl. A much less-than-dominant offseason efficiency doubtless leaves him within the Spherical 4-6 vary.

In fact, nobody disputes Grimes’ athleticism. He registered a most 5.0 Player Athletic Index grade out of highschool. He was additionally a two-time state champion within the 300-meter hurdles. Nonetheless, for all his explosiveness and proportional pace, Grimes isn’t an enormous run-after-catch risk, and his route tree is restricted. After 4 years of constant enjoying time, that stagnation bears weight.

Groups that Grimes can present worth to

Even when Grimes is maxed out as a task participant, nevertheless, he nonetheless has attraction. He might be an Allen Lazard-kind participant who provides utility as a contested-catch specialist. However the Florida huge receiver must sharpen his route operating and glean extra suddenness on a play-by-play foundation. In any other case, he might stay a rotational risk.

On early Day 3, groups that want dimension and athleticism at huge receiver can achieve essentially the most from including Grimes. There’s all the time a necessity for dynamic means and developmental upside. That mentioned, groups just like the Buccaneers, Lions, Seahawks, Texans, and Chargers may profit most from his downfield talent set.

Grimes’ greatest performs level to Day 2 potential, however he didn’t put all of it collectively shortly sufficient to promote that concept totally. That mentioned, Grimes is an thrilling prospect who provides preliminary utility in a selected function. He additionally boasts unrealized developmental potential in different areas. The 5-star conundrum is alive and nicely, and no one embodies it higher than Grimes.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Wish to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into PFN’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Pro Football Network for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, be sure you observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues school soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.