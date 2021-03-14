He was certainly one of his crew’s prime producers yearly of his profession. He broke the highest ten in all-time receiving yards at USC, becoming a member of the likes of Robert Woods, Marqise Lee, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Keyshawn Johnson. USC large receiver Tyler Vaughns had a superb collegiate profession, and but, he stays underneath-acknowledged as an NFL Draft prospect. It’s time to dive into the dichotomy that’s Tyler Vaughns. How does a prospect with a lot constant manufacturing fall underneath the radar?

Tyler Vaughns NFL Draft Profile

Top: 6’2″

Weight: 190 kilos

Place: Vast Receiver

Faculty: USC

Present 12 months: Redshirt Senior

Tony Pauline’s Tyler Vaughns Scouting Report

Positives: 4-12 months starter who was very dependable for USC. Constantly finds methods to separate from opponents, all the time finds the open spot on the sector, and comes again to the ball to make himself an accessible goal. Shows strong eye/hand coordination, possesses sturdy arms, and snatches the ball out of the air.

Simply adjusts, makes the tough catch in contorted positions, and makes use of his body to guard the go. All the time extends to seize the throw away from his physique. Reveals terrific focus in addition to focus.

Negatives: Lacks deep velocity and a burst. Struggles in battles. Possesses a skinny construct.

Evaluation: Vaughns was constant and productive for USC, and he’s a terrific route runner who separates from defenders and catches all the things thrown to him. He lacks nice deep velocity, however Vaughns tasks as a fourth or fifth receiver on the subsequent degree.

Tyler Vaughns Player Profile

Proper now, he’s the second — and even the third — fiddle behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London, by way of title recognition. However there was a time when Tyler Vaughns was a prime recruit, similar to them. Again in 2016, Vaughns was a four-star recruit and a High 100 prospect on ESPN’s board. Moreover, he was the twelfth-finest receiver recruit within the class, and a prime 10 participant within the state of California.

Vaughns attracted curiosity from among the nation’s most prestigious soccer applications. Among the many suitors for Vaughns have been Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame. Regardless of the excessive-profile curiosity, nevertheless, Vaughns selected to stay in-state. Residing only a half-hour from Pasadena, dwelling of the USC Trojans, the proximity in the end drew Vaughns to his school soccer vacation spot.

Tyler Vaughns’ school soccer profession at USC

Regardless of coming in as a extremely-rated recruit, Vaughns redshirted his first season at USC. On the time, the Trojans had an already-established group of receivers, led by JuJu Smith-Schuster. Because of this, Vaughns needed to wait his flip to see the sector. In 2017, he moved up the depth chart and loved being on the receiving finish of passes from future prime-5 decide Sam Darnold.

Vaughns accounted for 19.3% of his crew’s receiving manufacturing in his first 12 months, catching 57 passes for 809 yards and 5 touchdowns. From that time on, Vaughns was a fixture within the Trojans’ receiving room.

The USC large receiver performed in 30 video games over the subsequent three seasons, combining for 165 catches, 1,992 yards, and 15 touchdowns, over that span. He averaged 5.5 catches, 66.4 yards, and half a landing per sport, by no means falling out of the image regardless of additions round him.

After the Pac-12’s truncated 2020 season got here to an in depth, Vaughns formally declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He’ll be part of fellow USC large receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on the draft circuit, the place each of them will search to seek out secure roles on the skilled degree.

Tyler Vaughns’ most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Diagnostically, Vaughns is a surprisingly strong prospect given his draft inventory. As Tony explains in his evaluation above, Vaughns is a really dependable receiver with good physique management and toughness on the catch level. He has some methodical suddenness along with his route working, and he’s not a nasty athlete. He received’t take a look at out of this world on the USC Professional Day on March 24, however he has sufficient velocity and explosiveness to get into area.

In fact, the considerations are a bit extra beauty for Vaughns. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 190 kilos, Vaughns is noticeably skinny, as Tony notes. A few of the stylistic features of his play — the toughness and focus on the catch level — could be extra simply impeded by bigger, extra bodily NFL cornerbacks.

He’s additionally not essentially the most imposing run-after-catch risk, and he’s not almost as slippery as St. Brown. Moreover, Vaughns will likely be 24 years previous by the beginning of his NFL profession. Due to this fact, by the point he performs on his subsequent contract, he’ll be 28 years previous. So the allotted prime years for Vaughns look like lesser than different, youthful prospects.

The place does a participant like Vaughns challenge?

As a result of he’s an older receiver who doubtless received’t take a look at as an elite athlete, Vaughns seems like a Day 3 decide. His regular school manufacturing ensures that he’ll get chosen. It’s only a matter of the place.

If there’s one factor Vaughns has going for him, it’s that he’s a close to-universally translatable prospect. His lesser RAC capability may restrict his curiosity for groups who worth that facet, however for many groups, he’d be a strong No. 4 or No. 5 receiver, with some particular groups expertise in his again pocket.

Thus, any crew that wants extra depth at receiver on Day 3 could be clever to contemplate Vaughns. The USC large receiver might by no means emerge right into a full-time beginning place, however he has the talent set of a receiver who might earn 500-600 yards a 12 months in a gradual rotational position.

The place precisely he goes on Day 3, nevertheless, will rely upon the large receiver expertise left on the board. However, his excessive diploma of early utility ought to make him a reasonably protected decide to abdomen anyplace from Spherical 5 to Spherical 7.

