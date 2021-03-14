The protection place is among the most versatile in soccer. The rangy, single-excessive terror is essentially the most marketable archetype, however most safeties don’t match that description. Each security is totally different, and each security supplies worth in numerous methods. How does Missouri security Tyree Gillespie present worth, and how much upside does he present as an NFL Draft prospect?

Tyree Gillespie NFL Draft Profile & Senior Bowl Measurements

Place: Security

College: Missouri

Present 12 months: Senior

Top: 5’11 7/8″

Weight: 207 kilos

Wingspan: 75 1/4″

Arm: 31 3/4″

Hand: 9 5/8″

Tony Pauline’s Tyree Gillespie Scouting Report

Positives: Good-sized security who flashes large-time capability. Retains the motion in entrance of him, tracks the cross within the air, and possesses a stable closing burst. Explosive, arduous-hitting, and successfully occasions cross defenses. Rapidly reads and diagnoses the motion, fires upfield defending the run, and wraps up tackling.

Negatives: Usually will get caught in cement and struggles redirecting to ball handlers. Lacks nice velocity to the sidelines.

Evaluation: Gillespie has flashed capability the previous two seasons in each protection and defending the run, and he displayed plenty of talent throughout Senior Bowl practices. He’s a developmental prospect who may make a roster as a ninth defensive again and particular groups participant.

Tyree Gillespie Player Profile

Tyree Gillespie performed at a number of positions in highschool. Listed as an athlete, he logged snaps at operating again and security, and he additionally often contributed as a returner. In his closing season, Gillespie logged 40 tackles and two interceptions as a security. As a operating again, in the meantime, he produced 555 yards and 7 touchdowns on the bottom, with simply 39 carries.

Gillespie didn’t have the amount or prime-tier athleticism that different prospects had. However, along with his robust body and 36-inch vertical, he drew some modest curiosity as a three-star prospect. Amongst different faculties, Gillespie had provides from Iowa State, Indiana, Marshall, and New Mexico. But, Missouri offered Gillespie with a possibility to each play within the SEC and see the sphere early. Gillespie couldn’t flip it down.

Tyree Gillespie’s profession as a Missouri security

Gillespie’s vitality on the sphere helped him keep away from redshirting his true freshman marketing campaign. Gillespie wasn’t but a defensive contributor, however he managed to be a core particular teamer for the Tigers early in his profession. Gillespie carried that function into his second season, however he’d quickly get his probability on the defensive aspect of the ball.

In October of 2018, Missouri’s beginning free security was benched, and Gillespie took maintain of the beginning job. From there, he maintained it for 2 and a half years, turning into one of many Tigers’ greatest defenders. In 2018, he managed to place up 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack, and in 2019, he took one other leap.

Gillespie’s closing two collegiate seasons

As a real junior, Gillespie earned profession-highs in virtually each class. He put up 50 whole tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, and a sack, and he additionally amassed seven cross deflections in protection. He carried over this affect into 2020. Regardless of enjoying simply 9 video games in a season marred by uncertainty, Gillespie accrued 46 tackles and 4 deflections.

Gillespie by no means earned All-SEC recognition, however on a Missouri staff recognized for underachieving in soccer, Gillespie broke the mould. Now graduated, Gillespie goals to additional distinguish himself within the 2021 NFL Draft. He obtained an invite to the Senior Bowl in November, the place he’ll have an opportunity to transform on his goals.

Analyzing Tyree Gillespie’s NFL Draft profile

The 2021 NFL Draft security class isn’t all too inspiring, however Tyree Gillespie redeems it a bit. The Missouri security has first rate dimension, however his aggressive fashion is what pops off the display. Gillespie has a reasonably fast set off diverting course to the ball, and he can come downhill with plenty of momentum.

Gillespie has nice brief-space explosiveness, and in run protection, he usually takes good angles to the ball provider. He’s in a position to swim by means of blockers on his solution to the contact level, and as soon as he reaches it, he has the density and physicality to dish out some large hits. The identical will be mentioned for Gillespie’s capability in protection. Gillespie does a very good job retaining his eyes on the quarterback. The Missouri security closes in rapidly on inside routes, and he has the pressure to knock balls unfastened.

Gillespie’s instincts additionally impress. Within the field, the Missouri security has a manner of at all times being across the ball, and he has sufficient lateral quickness to sidestep blockers and keep engaged. Within the deep third, he usually does a very good job roaming and sustaining his positioning. He has extra vary than his velocity implies, due to his burst and fast response occasions.

What are the considerations with Tyree Gillespie?

Whereas Gillespie has good explosiveness and response quickness, he’s not very quick. He’s prone to run round a 4.6, and on tape, his velocity limitations are clear. Particularly in single-excessive, a place which Gillespie was requested to man fairly a bit at Missouri, he doesn’t have the lengthy velocity to trace deep threats throughout the sphere persistently. His redeeming traits additionally don’t adequately compensate in conditions the place he has to cowl the size of the sphere.

Gillespie’s lengthy velocity considerations are mitigated considerably within the field, the place he doesn’t must cowl lengthy distances to make a play. Nonetheless, even within the field, Gillespie is usually a bit inconsistent. On the contact level, he generally fails to wrap up and easily throws himself into the runner. This may trigger underwhelming contact, and even whiffs on Gillespie’s half. When he does every little thing proper, he can put up some spectacular enamel-rattling tackles. Nonetheless, he wants extra consistency.

Moreover, Gillespie’s play energy isn’t the very best. I wish to anticipate affirmation earlier than saying something definitive, however I’m undecided he’s as heavy as he’s listed. He’s not at all times in a position to impose his will at route stems, as a consequence of common energy and size. He must be persistently bodily and disrupt receivers’ timing in man protection as a result of he doesn’t have the velocity to remain of their hip pocket in any other case.

The decision on Tyree Gillespie

Although Gillespie is an efficient athlete with stable fluidity and explosiveness, there’s a cap to his projection due to his lengthy velocity. Within the NFL, he’s not a man you need at single-excessive persistently. That’s not due to his instincts. That’s simply because NFL athletes will supersede him in conditions the place extra of the sphere is getting used. Gillespie additionally doesn’t fairly have the sheer size to make up for it on the catch level.

Having mentioned that, it’s straightforward to be a fan of Gillespie’s recreation. He’s good, he’s bodily, and he’s extremely conscious. Plus, he has the brief-vary explosiveness you need for a field security. When the sphere is smaller for him, Gillespie has the mandatory vary to make performs, and he has the notice and fast response velocity to remain across the ball.

One play that sums Gillespie’s capability effectively

One play in opposition to Georgia in 2019 encapsulated Gillespie’s talent set effectively. Within the purple zone with 7:43 left within the third quarter, Georgia ran a play-motion pretend that obtained many of the protection to chunk. Within the commotion, a decent finish masquerading as a blocker began operating to the top zone, discovering open house rapidly.

For a second, it regarded just like the tight finish confronted no resistance. However Gillespie, who was close to the road of scrimmage, had observed the tight finish breaking free from the group. Gillespie flipped his hips, turned upfield, and obtained there in time to deflect the cross, taking six factors off the board for the Bulldogs.

Having the instincts to change gears that rapidly and convert on the play is spectacular. That’s what Gillespie brings to the desk.

Tyree Gillespie’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Tyree Gillespie is an intriguing participant. He’s not top-of-the-line safeties within the class, and his velocity limits his versatility on the NFL degree. Nonetheless, there exists a task for him on the skilled stage. Gillespie doesn’t have nice lengthy velocity, however he’s bodily, instinctive, and has good closing burst. I can consider a pair 2020 rookies who had comparable — although not equivalent — profiles: Jordan Fuller and Kamren Curl.

Fuller and Curl are each greater than the Missouri security, however other than that, they’re pretty comparable archetypes. Each Fuller and Curl got here into the NFL with considerations surrounding their vary and athleticism. But, in area of interest roles that stored them close to the field or in two-excessive, they had been in a position to thrive with their brief-space explosiveness and physicality.

As long as Gillespie doesn’t must cowl the expanse of the sphere, he is usually a stable participant in the proper function. As a robust security with utility in opposition to tight ends, he has beginning potential.

Groups that greatest match Gillespie’s talent set

Having mentioned that, I wish to see extra consistency from Gillespie because it pertains to the bodily features of his recreation. His flashes are little question shiny, however I’m undecided how his body will translate to the NFL. However, Gillespie’s basis offers him some potential as a robust security prototype, and within the center rounds, he’s an distinctive decide. He might be a very good match for groups just like the Cowboys, Raiders, Ravens, and Broncos.

On the very least, Gillespie supplies good depth and particular groups capability along with his expertise in a number of alignments. Nonetheless, Gillespie additionally has beginning potential in a task that adequately attunes to his greatest traits. That’s what protection is all about as of late — mixing and matching gamers to make use of them for what they do greatest.

Gillespie is a pure within the field, and he may also learn the sphere in two-excessive appears and shut in on in-breaking routes with super anticipation. With a staff that hones his particular talents, he may probably be a playmaker. He nonetheless has extra to show, nonetheless.

