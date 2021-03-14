Atlantic 10 Tournament Final: VCU vs St. Bonaventure prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

VCU vs St. Bonaventure Broadcast(*10*)

Date: Sunday, March 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: UD Area, Dayton, OH

Community: CBS

VCU (19-6) vs St. Bonaventure (15-4) Game Preview(*10*)

Why VCU Will Win

VCU acquired right here with an excellent protection that forces numerous errors, comes up with loads for blocks, and allowed 70 factors or extra simply as soon as within the final ten video games.

It’s not going gentle anybody up from the sector, nevertheless it’s turn into nice at coming by in shut video games by nailing all the things from the free throw line and shifting the ball round nicely sufficient to regulate the clock and tempo in key conditions.

St. Bonaventure doesn’t crank up the offense, both. It doesn’t do a lot from three and normally likes to rely its protection. And …

Why St. Bonaventure Will Win

The Bonnies play higher protection than VCU.

They may not fore as many errors or have the identical inside presence, however they clamp down, get aggressive to get out on three level shooters, they usually preserve scores actually, actually low.

VCU received 67-64 in mid-February. Since then, St. Bonaventure hasn’t allowed 60 factors or extra within the final six video games. Solely three groups hit the 70 level mark and nobody acquired to 80.

What’s Going To Occur

Can the Bonnies preserve the fouls in verify? They don’t get whistled all that always, however within the loss to VCU they have been nailed 24 occasions – one among solely two occasions they dedicated greater than 20 fouls.

After they don’t ship the opposite aspect to the free throw line they usually personal the offensive glass, there isn’t an issue. VCU was capable of give you 17 offensive rebounds in each conferences – probably the most anybody was capable of get in opposition to the Bonnies – however that’s not at all times a plus. The photographs weren’t falling.

The St. Bonaventure protection will get the job accomplished late with one large closing cease in a defensive slugfest.

VCU vs St. Bonaventure Prediction, Line(*10*)

St. Bonaventure 68, VCU 65

Line: St. Bonaventure -2.5, o/u: 128.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Should See Ranking:

