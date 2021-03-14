Eichel’s time in Buffalo can greatest be described as dizzying. Don’t ask for the worst description. Picture: Getty Photos

This season has been an important large ball of suck for the Buffalo Sabres. They’re caught within the loaded East Division, have performed 25 video games, gained an NHL-worst six, and so they don’t precisely have quite a lot of hope for the long run.

Between Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, and Rasmus Ristolainen, Buffalo has $20.4 million in cap hits tied up in three gamers, all signed at these figures past this 12 months, who’ve mixed for 13 factors. Eight of these factors belong to Ristolainen, a defenseman who’s the most cost effective of the three at $5.4 million and who turns into a free agent after subsequent season. Okposo, with no targets and three assists this season, is signed by means of 2023 at $6 million a 12 months, whereas Skinner’s $9 million annual hit goes all the best way to 2027. He has one aim and one help in 22 video games.

The Taylor Corridor signing? That hasn’t labored in any respect. The previous MVP has two targets, 14 assists, and leads the Sabres in penalty minutes. In the meantime, Buffalo’s main scorer is Sam Reinhart, who has 11 targets and eight assists… simply in time to hit restricted free company after the season, get a giant increase over his present $5.2 million wage, and instantly be massively overpaid.

How may issues get any worse?

Jack Eichel, the franchise participant who’s had a fairly depressing season however nonetheless is a franchise participant, is “out for the foreseeable future,” in keeping with future ex-Sabres coach Ralph Krueger, with an higher-physique harm that in keeping with The Related Press, “is just not but thought-about season-ending.”

Eichel, the No. 2 choose within the 2015 draft who has spent his whole profession with the Sabres and is on his solution to going 6-for-6 in lacking the playoffs, has two targets and 16 assists in 21 video games this season, a 12 months after he was eighth within the Hart Trophy vote. He was damage final Sunday on a success by Casey Cizikas of the Islanders close to the tip of a 5-2 Buffalo loss and has not performed since. On the very least, Eichel will miss the following week as a consequence of COVID-19 protocol after touring to see a specialist for his harm.

With out understanding the character of the harm — Eichel was noticed flexing his neck after the Cizikas hit, however typically neck accidents could be related to concussions — it’s not possible to know what to anticipate for Eichel so far as restoration time. Clearly the Sabres aren’t saying both.

What is obvious is that Eichel being damage now’s dangerous information for his possibilities to get out of the mess of Buffalo earlier than the April 12 commerce deadline. Eichel is signed for a $10 million annual cap hit by means of 2026, when he’ll be a nonetheless-prime 29 years outdated, and an Eichel commerce wouldn’t solely assist the Sabres get began on (one other) a lot-wanted rebuild, however give an underrated star an opportunity to play for an precise contender.

It could be simple to say that issues can’t get any worse for Eichel or the Sabres, however that may simply be tempting destiny. There are over 1,000,000 identified asteroids in the solar system, and any certainly one of them may break orbit at any time, come hurtling towards Earth, and hit Buffalo. And even then, the asteroid would most likely be in the goal crease earlier than hitting the again of the Sabres’ internet, only for the universe to rub it in somewhat extra.