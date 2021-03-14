The Food That Built America is a Historical past Channel present about the US’s most iconic food manufacturers, however how can foodies watch the sequence on-line?

Right here’s how to watch The Food That Built America on-line, together with whether or not the present is out there on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime. The Food That Built America is a non-fiction sequence broadcast on the Historical past Channel that explores the tales behind a few of the greatest manufacturers in the American food business. It’s the newest entry in the Historical past Channel’s “That Built” franchise, which additionally contains reveals like The Males Who Built America The Vehicles That Made America and The Males Who Built America: Frontiersmen

By means of a sequence of dramatic reenactments and professional commentary from food historian Sarah Wassberg Johnson of Male V. Food host Adam Richman, the first season with three episodes of The Food That Built America targeted on how iconic American food and drink manufacturers akin to Heinz, Kellogg’s, The Hershey Firm, Coca Cola and McDonald’s got here to be and the way they formed historical past. The sequence attracted 18.8 million viewers throughout its first season and proved a worthy contender for different foodie-oriented reveals akin to Worst Cooks in America and that of Man Fieri Dinners, drive-ins and dives

These robust rankings resulted in a second season of The Food That Built America wherein the Historical past Channel teamed up with Season 1 speaking head Adam Richman, who serves as the new host. The second season of eighteen episodes aired in early 2021 and to date has mentioned the competitors between pizza chains Domino’s and Pizza Hut, how Kraft processed cheese modified the dairy business and the rise of the potato chip model Lay’s. So how can foodies watch the present on-line?

Sadly, The Food That Built America is at the moment not in the Netflix library, however Hulu is providing its subscribers the present’s first season. The perfect place to watch The Food That Built America on-line is thru Amazon Prime with all three episodes from season 1 and the episodes from season 2 airing to date. Nonetheless, they’re at the moment not free to watch with a Prime membership and price $ 1.99 to watch an episode and between $ 4.99 and $ 19.99 to watch a whole season. Followers of The Food That Built America also can watch episodes on the Historical past Channel web site in the US, though they’ll have to put up with adverts.

For TV followers who get pleasure from the format of The Food That Built America, the Historical past Channel will quickly have a slew of recent reveals that will discover comparable territory. As well as to the present “That Built” franchise, the station will likely be broadcasting episodes of its new reveals quickly The Titans Who Built America The machines that built America The expertise that built the world and The toys that America built

