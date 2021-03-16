With out hyperbole, Drew Kendall is the highest recruit from the state of Massachusetts.

As an offensive lineman, he doesn’t obtain the identical quantity of publicity that an elite quarterback or linebacker would, however he’s one of probably the most full gamers in your complete 2021 recruiting class.

Kendall attended highschool at Noble and Greenough School in Dedham and received’t be traveling too far to play in school.

In 2021, he’ll go well with up for the Boston Faculty Eagles.

Drew Kendall Commits to Boston Faculty

Drew Kendall’s provide checklist wasn’t as distinctive as you would possibly count on for a four-star participant, however he nonetheless acquired plenty of interest from faculties like Duke, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Penn State, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Kendall has a fantastic relationship with Boston Faculty offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, and that actually factored into Kendall’s resolution.

The Wolverines have been heavily involved in recruiting process, however the Large Ten membership will end in second place for one more recruit. As a substitute, Kendall might be taking part in within the ACC.

Together with the chance to play for head coach Jeff Hafley, BC is particular for the Kendall household.

Drew’s father, Pete Kendall, performed for the Eagles and spent 13 years within the NFL. Now, Drew will get the prospect to put in writing his personal NCAA legacy on the identical faculty as his dad.

Drew Kendall Highlights

247Sports is excessive on Drew Kendall’s capacity.

His athleticism and physicality at a brutal place make him a scout’s dream and Kendall is the ninth-best offensive guard in the class. He has expertise at defensive finish and linebacker as effectively, however he has a greater probability to dominate the trenches and assist facilitate BC’s offense.

Drew Kendall will observe in his dad’s footsteps at his dream faculty.

Boston Faculty is not an elite program, but when they preserve attracting four-star signees, they are going to proceed to make noise of their convention.