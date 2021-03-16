Nobody had a larger affect on the Texas A&M Aggies males’s basketball program than Acie Legislation IV. When Legislation touched down in Faculty Station, the 6-foot-3 guard joined a group that completed 0-16 in Large 12 play and 7-21 general his freshman yr in the course of the 2003-04 season.

The Dallas, Texas, native grew into a pacesetter and outstanding All-American scorer within the coming years and took the Aggies to its first NCAA Match Candy 16 look in 2007 since 1980 — The 27 wins underneath head coach Billy Gillispie had been probably the most in program historical past till that time. After that dismal freshman yr, Texas A&M rolled to seven straight 20-win seasons.







Legislation was drafted within the first spherical (eleventh general) within the 2007 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, and he performed for a handful of years on the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats, Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies earlier than taking part in in Europe for the Olympiacos from 2012-14.

“Captain Clutch” nonetheless holds the excellence as the one Aggie participant to have their jersey hanging within the rafters at Reed Enviornment. One second particularly solidified his standing as a legend in Aggieland: The Shot.

Texas A&M Basketball’s 2005-06 Season

The 2005-06 Aggies put collectively a fairly magical season.

Texas A&M completed 22-9 and 10-6 within the Large 12, incomes their first journey to the NCAA Match in practically 20 years. A lot of the group’s success trusted the play of Legislation, who averaged 16.1 factors per recreation.

“You may argue that no four-year participant has ever had a much bigger affect on the basketball program and the college,” former head coach Mark Turgeon advised My Plainview. “Acie helped this system turn into revered within the state of Texas and on a nationwide degree.”

Their run within the postseason ended within the second spherical of March Insanity, however TAMU followers might bear in mind the season for one single shot.

Acie Law’s “The Shot” Beats Texas in 2006

Texas A&M College has featured quite a few iconic soccer moments, corresponding to Sirr Parker’s Large 12 Title Landing, The Bonfire Sport, Quentin Coryatt’s “The Hit” and something Johnny Manziel did on the gridiron, however “The Shot” might very properly be the basketball group’s most unforgettable second.

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns traveled to Faculty Station on March 1, 2006, to tackle the unranked rival Aggies. Little did the group coached by Rick Barnes and led by LaMarcus Aldridge and P.J. Tucker know they’d be leaving broken-hearted.

With 3.6 seconds to go in a 43-43 recreation, Legislation took the inbound go. He made one transfer and pulled up from past the arch. Captain Clutch sunk it for a game-winning buzzer beater. The group at Reed Enviornment erupted and spilled onto the ground.

“That shot is one thing I take into consideration on a regular basis and it comes up fairly often. I believe that shot means probably the most to the college and Texas A&M basketball. With what we had been attempting to perform, it was a giant shot. For me, I made a couple of huge photographs so it’s exhausting to name it my finest ever. The ball wound up in my palms, and I had the boldness to imagine that I may make that shot each time,” Legislation advised TexAgs.com in 2017.

Legislation had a penchant for buzzer beaters. He wasn’t carrying the maroon anymore, however he hit a half-court buzzer beater for the Warriors in 2011. As of 2018, he was working within the NBA as a basketball operations affiliate in New York Metropolis. The 36-year-old additionally has a son and a daughter who reside in Texas.

Acie Legislation will at all times be an Aggie legend, and “The Shot” is a giant motive why.

This put up was initially printed on July 29, 2020.