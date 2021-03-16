AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I – 17 March (Abu Dhabi). Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Sean Williams would be the finest fantasy picks for this sport.

Afghanistan will tackle Zimbabwe within the 1st T20I match of the three-match T20I sequence. All of the video games can be performed on the Zayed Cricket Floor in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan will miss out on a few of their key gamers attributable to visa points on this sport. Rashid Khan & Mohammad Nabi are their icon gamers, whereas Gurbaz, Naveen, and Najibullah can even play a significant position on this sequence. Zimbabwe will depend on Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza within the sequence, whereas Brandon Taylor isn’t within the squad.

Pitch Circumstances and Climate Particulars

The common 1st innings batting rating at this venue within the IPL 2020 video games performed right here was 161 runs.

Whole Video games Performed: 21; Bat 1st Gained: 8; Bat 2nd Gained: 13

We are able to anticipate clear climate all through the sport.

Possible XI for each side:-

Afghanistan – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen ul Haq, Amir Hamza.

Zimbabwe – Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Kevin Kasuza, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbani, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava.

Match Particulars

Three Match T20I Collection

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe First T20I Match

Date and Time: 17 March, Wednesday – 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Zayed Cricket Floor, Abu Dhabi.

High 4 Batting Order

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Asghar Afghan

Zimbabwe

Now we have one, Kevin Kasuza, Sean Williams, and Wesley Madhevere

Dying Over Specialists

Afghanistan

Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan

Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani and Donald Tiripano

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Wicket-Keepers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz can be our wicket-keeper on this sport. Gurbaz has scored 332 T20I runs at a median of 33.20, whereas his strike-rate has been 140.67. He’s a younger, aggressive opener.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Batsmen

Najibullah Zadran and Asghar Afghan can be our batsmen from Afghanistan. Zadran has scored 976 T20I runs at a median of 31.48, whereas Afghan has scored 1248 T20I runs in his profession. Each of them are skilled people, and Zadran has a strike-rate of 140.63.

Tinashe One-on-one can be our batsman from Zimbabwe. Kamunhukamwe is useful in managing credit, whereas he can open the innings on this sport.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy All-Rounders

Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza can be our all-rounders from Zimbabwe. Williams has scored 882 T20I runs at a median of 23.83, whereas he has scalped 32 wickets in bowling. Raza bowled brilliantly in CPL 2020, whereas he has scored 442 T20I runs with 12 wickets in bowling.

Mohammad Nabi can be our all-rounder from Afghanistan. Nabi has scored 1347 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 69 wickets. He’s a T20 veteran and performs T20 cricket across the globe.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Bowlers

From Afghanistan, the duo of Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq will make it into our staff. Rashid has scalped 89 T20I wickets at an economic system of 6.14, whereas Naveen has 10 T20I scalps in 5 video games. Each of them are good bowlers.

Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadaza can be our bowlers from Zimbabwe. Muzarabani has scalped 14 T20I wickets, whereas Masakadza has scalped 32. Each of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Afghanistan are the favourites to win this sport.

High Names for the Captaincy Function:-

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan

High Names for the Vice-Captaincy Function:-

Each the captain’s choose + Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

