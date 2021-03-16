Alan Soutar reflects on his 'dream start' to life in the PDC on the Darts Show podcast



Soutar defeated Van Barneveld and Bunting to succeed in the final 16 of his first main PDC match

Alan Soutar is not any stranger to blazing a path. The 43-yr-outdated from Arbroath is a firefighter by commerce, however he’s loved a blistering begin to life as a PDC participant, claiming the scalps of 4 world champions within the area of a fortnight.

The man nicknamed ‘Soots’ could also be a newcomer to the Professional Tour, but he boasts an abundance of darting expertise, having amassed 50 worldwide caps throughout his BDO days.

Soutar can also be closely concerned in beginner darts and has run his personal darts academy in Scotland for the very best a part of a decade, though he concedes he wouldn’t be enjoying on the PDC circuit had it not been for the results of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I assumed to myself that [PDC] often is the solely avenue for darts within the subsequent yr or two. Simply from my very own egocentric viewpoint, I assumed it was time to go,” he informed the Darts Show podcast.

“I’ve completed loads for Scotland, I’ve completed loads within the BDO and county darts, however the previous couple of weeks have made me realise much more that I can compete at that degree and do one thing in darts that individuals are getting extra publicity to.

“Operating darts academies and working the Angus county – I’ll nonetheless be concerned so long as I get time to do this, however from a egocentric viewpoint and talking to my missis Amanda, it was time to have a go.”

Soutar’s choice to check himself towards the world’s finest has actually paid dividends so far. He progressed by way of UK Qualifying Faculty in convincing type, earlier than making an enormous impression on the Tremendous Sequence.

Claiming huge identify scalps

Soutar’s notable victories PC1: Dave Chisnall 6-5 PC1: Adrian Lewis 6-5 PC2: Peter Wright 6-2 PC3: Nathan Aspinall 6-2 UK Open: Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 UK Open: Stephen Bunting 10-5

He defeated the quartet of Dave Chisnall, Adrian Lewis, Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall on the Tremendous Sequence – reaching the quarter-finals on day three, succumbing to eventual winner Raymond van Barneveld.

Nonetheless, he gained revenge by beating the 5-time world champion on the UK Open simply days later; advancing to the final 16 in his first PDC main earlier than dropping 10-8 to Chisnall in a top quality contest.

“Absolute dream begin. I believe when the mud settled on the UK Open once I bought house on Monday night, I realised that it was an important weekend for me,” he continued.

“On the time I used to be clearly dissatisfied once I misplaced to Chizzy, as a result of I’ve bought just a little behavior occurring within the PDC the place I’m getting in entrance of those gamers after which letting them again in.

“All of the suggestions I’ve had on social media has been unimaginable. The help is superb so I can’t not attempt my finest and I’ll proceed to attempt to keep up there with the large guys.”

Mixing it with the world’s elite

Van Barneveld’s huge-stage return led to defeat towards Soutar, who’s relishing the possibility to pit his wits towards the world’s finest

Soutar hasn’t completed it the simple method in his PDC profession so far. He drew Chisnall, Wright and Aspinall all within the opening spherical on the Tremendous Sequence, however he’s relishing the prospect of pitting his wits towards the game’s elite.

“I’ve bought plenty of expertise, so I’m not stepping into there daunted by enjoying the highest gamers. I believe a couple of of them received’t wish to play me, so I believe that in all probability provides me just a little foot up.

“After I was enjoying Chizzy on the stage we went for a break after the primary 5 legs and we have been each having a consolation break. Chizzy turned to me and stated: ‘You make me actually nervous man’.

“After we have been strolling again on the stage I used to be chuckling to myself, pondering: ‘Good, he’s affected by me, who has simply joined the PDC’. I used to be in his head just a little bit, in order that’s fascinating from a high six, high seven participant on the planet. It’s good.”

One participant he’s but to lock horns with is his compatriot Gary Anderson, nonetheless the pair are already properly acquainted.

Anderson urged Soutar to make the leap and be part of the PDC a couple of years in the past – even providing him monetary backing at an exhibition in Arbroath – and though he declined the provide, he caught up with ‘The Flying Scotsman’ on the Tremendous Sequence.

“One of many very first folks that got here to me and spoke to me was Gary [Anderson]. I had a very good chat with him for 10 or quarter-hour, nearly me really taking the bounce and doing the PDC.

“He’s been actually good and Hendo [John Henderson] is all the time good. He’s such a pleasant man who imparts his information in direction of me. He’s all the time completed that, even again within the day enjoying county.”

Soutar – who twice competed on the BDO World Championship in 2011 and 2016 respectively – has acquired loads of acclaim on social media for his exploits, and his performances have additionally shocked among the children who attend his darts academy in Angus.

Ally Pally aspirations

“I clearly bought backing – Massive 5 Administration firm have been at me for a couple of years to have an try at it and I’ve all the time stated no, simply due to my job and enjoying for Scotland, however the previous couple of weeks have been a little bit of a rollercoaster.” Soutar on his begin to life within the PDC…

“I believe they possibly now realise I’m not an outdated bald man that runs a darts academy, I can really throw darts,” he joked.

“I believe the youngsters have been genuinely excited and it will likely be good as soon as we come out of Covid to get the academy again up and working; be there and let the youngsters benefit from the expertise as properly and allow them to be a part of it.

“Fingers crossed a visit to Ally Pally for the Worlds and a few of them can come and watch, that will be completely good.”

The 43-yr-outdated might be forgiven for dreaming huge. He’s already accrued £12,250 in prize cash over the past fortnight, which has catapulted him as much as eighty fifth on the Order of Advantage.

Nonetheless, Soutar’s optimism is tempered by humility, and he’s refusing to get carried away regardless of his magnificent begin to life on the skilled circuit.

“The plan is to remain working, the plan is to be a firefighter, as a result of it’s an excessive amount of of a bet [to give up his job]. I’ve had a very good two weeks however that might quickly change within the subsequent few weeks.

“Hopefully I could make Ally Pally, that will be nice, and clearly my second objective is to maintain my card. I do know there’s a number of work forward to attempt to get to that degree.

“I’m a constructive particular person, I by no means consider the negatives. I all the time consider the positives and assume I can do one thing, so I’m going to offer it my finest. I’m going to attempt as exhausting as I can.”

