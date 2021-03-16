J-Lo & A-Rod, A-Rod & J-Lo. Will they? Received’t they? It’s been fairly the turbulent couple of months for Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez, who felt the have to launch a press release to allow us to all know they’re nonetheless collectively. It is a response to rumors that the couple have been calling it quits after the media had a discipline day with allegations that A-Rod cheated on J-Lo with Southern Attraction’s star Madison LeCroy.

So it appears like Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are nonetheless attempting to make their relationship work. Are they nonetheless engaged although? That’s what we actually need to know. Primarily as a result of they’ve postponed their wedding twice already. And we’re all getting a little bit antsy.

Wedding Quantity One

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez acquired engaged two years in the past, in March 2019, after relationship for a few years. The Hollywood star & the sports activities persona acquired fairly far into planning their nuptials . . . twice! Web page Six has revealed some deets about each botched makes an attempt, courtesy of a supply near the couple.

The unique plan known as for Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez to get married in early June final 12 months. The setting? Italy, world pandemic be damned. Extra particularly, the picturesque city of Positano on the attractive Italian Amalfi Coast. In accordance with Web page Six’s supply, the wedding “was going to be an enormous multi-day affair.” No point out of whether or not friends have been going to be required to put on masks although.

Geez, J-Lo, you understand what we name these, proper? Tremendous-spreaders! Somebody will need to have advised the glad couple, as a result of the motive they cancelled the nuptials is alleged to have been COVID-related in spite of everything.

Wedding Quantity Of

It didn’t take lengthy for Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez to strive once more. Severely, it didn’t take lengthy in any respect, as the couple set a second wedding date for simply a few months later. The brand new plan was to get married in August 2020, in the Hamptons, in a a lot smaller, extra intimate affair. Effectively, smaller & intimate by J-Lo & A-Rod requirements, after all.

This second try at a wedding would truly happen in an eight-bedroom, 7.5 toilet property in Water Mill that Jennifer Lopez purchased all the means again in 2013 for a mere $10 million. Once more, Web page Six’s supply didn’t point out any sort of COVID-19 precautions being a part of the plan . . . which is perhaps why the occasion was additionally mentioned to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

2021 gotcha

You’d count on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez to offer wedding planning one other shot this 12 months, particularly since issues appear to be trying up a little bit bit on the pandemic entrance (these two have completely gotten vaccinated already, haven’t they?). Nevertheless, 2021 introduced extra bother to the relationship, this time in the type of nasty gossip relating to A-Rod being untrue.

It began in early February, when the New York Submit reported Alex Rodriguez was Madison LeCroy’s rumored thriller lover. Hypothesis had been rampant about LeCroy’s lover’s identification since the matter had been introduced up in a Southern Attraction reunion particular. An insider near A-Rod tried to clear his identify, however ended up giving The Submit a bizarre assertion as a substitute.

“He doesn’t know this girl,” mentioned the insider. “Look, does this imply he didn’t DM her and preferred a photograph or two? I suppose not, however he doesn’t know her – and he undoubtedly didn’t hook up together with her.” Uhhh . . . why does that assertion make it sound like he undoubtedly connected together with her then?

Ain’t over until it’s over?

Quickly after – we’re speaking only a few days in the past – Web page Six reported Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez had damaged up. The article cited A-Rod’s alleged infidelity, in addition to the couple’s already rocky journey via 2020, together with the two truncated wedding makes an attempt. Web page Intercourse even introduced up the truth J-Lo had as soon as talked about they’d been to a therapist throughout quarantine.

So that was it for Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez? Not so quick! As we talked about at the starting of this piece, the couple countered Web page Six’s claims with a fairly imprecise assertion: “All the reviews are inaccurate. We’re working via some issues.” Web page Six acquired affirmation from a supply near the couple, who mentioned they have been certainly working via issues however “it’s unclear if that means they’re staying collectively.”

Who is aware of, possibly a few of the issues they’re working via are wedding plans for late 2021.