Picture: Getty Photographs

The Chicago Bears have put all their eggs within the Russell Wilson basket, and if that commerce doesn’t pan out, they may discover themselves in the identical quarterback purgatory the place they’ve largely resided for many years. The cycle restarted itself within the 2017 NFL Draft, when the Bears traded 4 picks to maneuver up from third to second total as a way to take Mitchell Trubisky. It hasn’t fairly gone how they deliberate.

With free company underway, and a pair quarterback trades already going down, the choices are getting slightly skinny for the Bears. If the Wilson commerce doesn’t transpire, what sign-caller might the Bears signal that might infuriate the hell out of their fanbase?

At the very least, that’s what I used to be writing.

I child you not. As I used to be placing the ultimate touches on a listing of potential, terrible, low cost veteran QBs the Bears may flip to after ready manner too lengthy to handle the place — a listing that included Andy Dalton — Dalton signed with the Bears. One yr, $10 million assured. As much as $13 million with incentives.

Dalton is coming off a backup season in Dallas the place he stepped in for the injured Dak Prescott, going 4-5 in 9 begins with a 64.9 completion share, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He was positively mediocre.

For Chicago, Dalton’s arrival probably implies that commerce talks with the Seahawks collapsed, so Bears basic supervisor Ryan Tempo as an alternative selected to scrape the underside of a moldy quarterback barrel and plug in no matter got here up as his starter for 2021. Or, the Bears are nonetheless eager about Wilson, and are about to supply a fully obscene quantity of picks to the Seahawks for him, losing Dalton’s $10 million within the course of. Both or.

Tempo royally effed up this complete state of affairs. You assume Andy Dalton’s getting old arm is a greater possibility than simply choosing up the fifth-yr possibility on Mitchell Trubisky, which they declined before last season? Come on. In the event you didn’t have a plan for tips on how to assault the necessity and improve the place, then why decline Trubisky’s possibility? Tempo had nearly a full calendar yr to provide you with a plan for quarterback, and that is what he settled on? That’s tough.

However hey, no less than Chicago followers are used to this stage of disappointment, proper? When the very best quarterback you’ve had in franchise historical past is smokin’ Jay Cutler, that’s a fairly unhappy listing. Let’s simply say that the Chicago natives within the Deadspin firm chat had been apoplectic, stringing profanities collectively in a wild, passionate-but-deeply-scarred string of emotional self-consciousness not like many issues I’ve been lucky sufficient to witness.

Effectively, Bears followers, my deepest condolences on the newest addition to a franchise filled with mediocrity. If that is the straw that breaks the camel’s again and results in Tempo’s eventual firing, possibly it’ll be a blessing in disguise.