Directed by – Sachin Ravi

Created by – Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, HKPrakash

Written by – Rakshit Shetty, Chandrajith Belliappa

Avane Srimannarayana (aka ASN) is a 2019 comedy thriller movie within the Kannada language Fantasy Journey starring Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Rishab Shetty in glorious roles. This movie was directed and edited by a debutant, Sachin Ravi. The film was written by Rakshit Shetty, Chandrajith Belliappa, Abhijith Mahesh and Nagarjun Sharma.

The film has been produced by HKPrakash and Pushkara Mallikarjuna. The movie’s music was composed by Charan Raj, whereas the background evaluate was supplied by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The movie’s cinematography was created by Karm Chawla.

Rakshith Shetty’s newest movie, ‘Kirik Social Gathering’, was launched three years in the past in 2016. He stated in an interview that content material materials in any film is the largest publicity and when it’s strong creators don’t basically want the cash for promotions. to maintain. He additionally stated he had taken over this course of alongside along with his earlier movies ‘Ulidavaru’ and ‘Kirik Social assembly’.

The type of this film is especially a totally new type often called ‘Southern Earlier Fiction’. This movie tells of a pair of corrupt law enforcement officials tasked with defending a lacking treasure within the early Eighties.

The movie is ready to launch on December 27, 2019, with the completely different variants launched in 2020. The Telugu mannequin for this film might be launched on January 1, 2020, whereas the Tamil and Malayalam variants might be launched on January 30. 2020 and the Hindi mannequin. on January 25, 2020.

The teaser of this film was launched 12 months in the past on June 6, 2018. Later the second teaser was launched 6 months in the past on the identical date June 6, 2019 on actor Rakshith Shetty’s birthday. The trailer for this film was obtained on November 28 and acquired a constructive response. This trailer bought 9.4 million views. As well as, along with the Kannada trailer, the Telugu mannequin trailer was launched and bought an excellent response. This trailer bought 3.4 million hits.

This film is ready within the Eighties in a fictional village often called Amaravathi. Rakshit Shetty might be seen as a police officer on this film. The distinctive music of this movie was composed by Charan Raj and later the background music was created by B. Ajaneesh. Audio rights to this album have been obtained by ‘Divo’, whereas streaming rights have been obtained by music agency ‘Gaana’.

