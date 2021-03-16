Disney + Hotstar has the primary teaser of The massive bull, at the moment, and the web is as soon as once more buzzing with pleasure to see the legendary life of Harshad Mehta unfold on the display screen. The upcoming movie, directed by Kookie Gulati, will element the dealer’s monetary breaches over a 10-year interval, from 1980 to 1990. Sure, very just lately we noticed a improbable replay of Mehta’s life in Hansal Mehta’s Rip-off 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story on SonyLIV. However a narrative as compelling as his can definitely be retold in a number of codecs. That’s attention-grabbing The massive bull will not be the primary movie to be made about Mehta’s life. Scroll on to look at a 2006 Bollywood film impressed by his life story, together with 4 different movies based on real-life scams in India on Netflix, YouTube, ZEE5 and Disney + Hotstar.

5 Hindi Movies Based On Real-Life Scams In India To Watch On Netflix, YouTube, ZEE5 And Disney + Hotstar

1. GAFLA – YOUTUBE

Before Rip-off 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story got here Immediately. Launched in 2006, the movie is impressed by Mehta’s real life. Directed by Sameer Hanchate, Vinod Sharawat performs Subodh Mehta, a inventory dealer, who climbed the ladder doing numerous odd jobs earlier than beginning to discover methods to govern the Indian inventory market.

2. BAD BOY BILLIONS: INDIA – NETFLIX

Unhealthy Boy Billionaires: India (2020) is a three-documentary sequence on Netflix that delves deep into the controversial realms of three Indian enterprise magnates Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy and Nirav Modi, and the way their fraudulent growth plans (of as soon as multi-crore corporations) labored for and with them.

3. SPECIAL 26 – NETFLIX

Directed and written by Neeraj Pandey, Particular 26 (2013), starring Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill and Anupam Kher, is likely one of the most charming Hindi movies of the previous decade. The plot follows a faux group of CBI officers who carry out robberies below the guise of raids. The core of the story was impressed by a practical incident that passed off in 1987. A bunch of individuals pretended to be a CBI officer and carried out an earnings tax assault on the jeweler in Mumbai.

4. RAID – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

Whereas Particular 26 emphasizes the hysterical raids of the robbers, Raid, launched in 2018, flips the coin and tells the tales of a number of precise raids carried out by Revenue Tax Division officers in the Nineteen Eighties. Ajay Devgn takes the lead in this film.

5. BATTI GUL METER CHALU – SEA5

Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018) is a satirical drama movie impressed by the real-life rip-off of bloated electrical energy payments in rural India. The movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and options Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

