Bekaaboo is among the widespread internet sequence about ALT Balaji. The primary season of Bekaaboo was launched two years in the past, ie in 2019. It was then prolonged for the second season. Extra details about Bekaaboo Season 2 are actually being introduced, after an extended wait. Now that they’re out, followers are excited and wish to know the official launch date of Bekaaboo Season 2. We’ve up to date the identical right here.

Beforehand, Priya Banerjee, who performed the lead function on Bekaaboo, teased her followers by sharing posters and brief clips from Bekaaboo Season 2. However the makers didn’t make an official announcement concerning the launch date of Bekaaboo Season 2.

Lastly, the Bekaaboo Season 2 trailer was launched on March 5, 2021. The official launch date of Bekaaboo Season 2 was revealed within the trailer. This season may also premiere on ALT Balaji and can be launched on March 15, 2021.

Bekaaboo Season 2 – Plot & Forged

Whereas sharing the trailer, Priya Banerjee additionally gave a quick perception into the present. She wrote just a few phrases concerning the present, stating that this time REVENGE is his (kiyan’s) solely motive. The viewers can thus count on a revenge plot and also can witness the scary aspect of affection with Bekaaboo Season 2.

Bekaaboo Season 2 is a psycho-thriller and the characters are based mostly on the bestselling novel Black Fits by Novoneel Chakraborty. Bekaaboo Season 2 will begin streaming from March 15 on ALT Balaji. The principle solid consists of Priya Banerjee as Kashti and Rajeev Siddhartha as Kiyan.

Bekaaboo Season 2 – trailer

The trailer for Bekaaboo Season 2 had proven Kiyan otherwise. His character comes again full of anger and there is just one factor he’s searching for, that’s revenge. The character, Kashti, had brought on Kiyan numerous hassle in Season 1. She was answerable for a lot of the issues he misplaced in his life as a result of she was excited to see individuals in ache. Now that he’s again with the plan of revenge, let’s see what is going to occur!