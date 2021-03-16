Blue Jackets Find a Consistent Line With Domi, Roslovic & Atkinson

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been on the lookout for solutions this season. Of their search, the traces have been shuffled continuously.

Nonetheless, the seek for a line could also be over for head coach John Tortorella and Columbus. They discovered a constant line in opposition to the Dallas Stars, because the influence of the Max Domi, Jack Roslovic, and Cam Atkinson mixture was felt on the ice.

This piece will take a look at what they did as a line in opposition to the Stars and the way their play shall be key for the staff the remainder of this season in the event that they wish to catch the Chicago Blackhawks for the ultimate playoff spot within the Central Division.

Domi, Rosolovic, and Atkinson Gasoline the Offense

The success of Domi, Roslovic, and Atkinson began early on within the collection in opposition to the Stars. Domi scored a goal at the 9:07 mark of the primary interval on Saturday. The Blue Jackets started to wrestle till about halfway via the second interval when Tortorella gathered the staff and rallied them. That’s when this line actually started to search out its footing.

Domi Is Turning into the Participant the Blue Jackets Traded For

After a troublesome begin to the season, Domi is beginning to discover his recreation. He scored a aim at concerning the midway level of the primary interval on Saturday when Roslovic discovered him within the slot. After Dallas blocked Domi’s first try, he discovered his personal rebound and put it previous Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger. Emil Bemstrom and Roslovic drew the assists.

Domi’s contributions didn’t finish with the aim. He later discovered Atkinson on a centering move within the slot, and Atkinson beat Oettinger, tying the sport at two.

After a tough begin to the season, Max Domi had two factors within the Blue Jackets’ weekend collection with the Dallas Stars. (Photograph by Jamie Sabau/NHLI by way of Getty Photos)

Domi’s improved play can also be catching the attention of Tortorella, who stated he beginning to discover his offensive recreation.

“He’s extra concerned within the offense,” Tortorella postgame Saturday said. “It simply appears the puck is attending to him. He’s extra concerned.”

Domi is a vital piece of the puzzle offensively for Blue Jackets, and in the event that they hope to catch Chicago for the final Central playoff spot, he should proceed to play this fashion.

Roslovic Is Again on Monitor

After scoring 10 factors in his first 10 in Columbus, Roslovic struggled via his subsequent 10, recording simply 4 factors.

Earlier than final Thursday’s matchup with the Florida Panthers, Roslovic had an sincere evaluation of his play as of late.

Associated: Blue Jackets’ Jack Roslovic Learning the John Tortorella Way

“It hasn’t been my finest these previous couple (video games), and that’s simply rubbish (his play),” a frustrated Roslovic said. “I do know I must do higher.”

Jack Roslovic expressed frustration in his play final week. (Photograph by Jamie Sabau/NHLI by way of Getty Photos)

Roslovic did play higher. He recorded 4 assists on 5 Blue Jacket objectives over the weekend. He assisted on Zach Werenski’s recreation-profitable aim in additional time on Saturday and on Werenski’s tying goal to ship the sport to OT on Sunday.

Roslovic has improved within the faceoff circle as effectively — his faceoff share was 55.6 p.c on 9 taken over the weekend collection. He’s getting again on observe after a quiet 10 video games. His offensive creativity and ability are important if the Blue Jackets hope to place collectively a final-minute run for the postseason.

Atkinson Is Nonetheless Atkinson

All through his profession, Atkinson has proven that for those who get him the puck in excessive hazard areas and on breakaways, he’ll rating. He continued simply that on Saturday.

Cam Atkinson will rating when fed the puck and was no completely different on Saturday night time. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After a gradual begin for the Blue Jackets within the second interval, they fell behind 2-1. That modified when Domi discovered Atkinson on a fantastic move to the slot, and Atkinson buried it, tying the sport at two.

This fueled higher play for the Blue Jackets, as they took a 3-2 lead over the Stars only one minute later. They ultimately received the sport 4-3 in additional time, securing an necessary two factors.

Atkinson must proceed his excessive stage of play if the Blue Jackets hope to make a run and construct momentum down the stretch.

Consistency Is Key for the Blue Jackets

The most important drawback for the Blue Jackets this season has been consistency. The staff enjoying a whole recreation for a full 60 minutes has been uncommon.

The constant efficiency of the Domi-Roslovic-Atkinson line this weekend lent Columbus some a lot-wanted rhythm. And their play will encourage different traces to raise their recreation.

Not solely do they carry consistency to the lineup, they’re making their teammates higher by distributing the puck.

If the Blue Jackets need any hope for the postseason, they have to discover extra constant traces, and the Domi-Roslovic-Atkinson line could also be one piece of the puzzle.