Bournemouth 3-0 Swansea: Cherries ease to victory to boost play-off hopes

Philip Billing scored a surprising acrobatic volley as Bournemouth beat Swansea 3-0 to dent the Welsh facet’s computerized promotion hopes.

Billing’s blistering early strike, an personal objective from defender Joel Latibeaudiere and Arnaut Danjuma’s thumping late end helped revive Bournemouth’s play-off ambitions.

The Cherries got here into the sport 5 factors adrift of the play-off locations after shedding 3-2 at dwelling to Barnsley on Saturday.

Jonathan Woodgate’s facet dominated the primary half, with former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere notably spectacular in midfield.

Picture:

Bournemouth eased to a 3-0 win in opposition to Swansea



Billing had already seen a shot blocked when he opened the scoring in sensational vogue within the ninth minute.

Netherlands midfielder Danjuma raced away down the left wing earlier than slicing the cross again for the unmarked Billing to plant a surprising left-footed volley into the web.

Two minutes later Dominic Solanke noticed his effort deflected behind for a nook earlier than each Junior Stanislas and Danjuma each blazed over in promising positions.















0:59



Bournemouth’s Philip Billing gave his facet the lead in opposition to Swansea with a surprising acrobatic effort within the Sky Guess Championship



Billing then linked up neatly with Solanke, who was solely denied a strike at objective by Kyle Naughton’s nicely-timed sort out.

The Cherries have been already with out David Brooks, Lewis Cook dinner and Adam Smith because of damage and suffered a recent blow when Stanislas limped off clutching his hamstring.

Bournemouth doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Danjuma’s nook hit Latibeaudiere on the again, sending the ball spinning into his personal internet.

It might have been sport over 10 minutes into the second half however for a great save from Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Danjuma whipped in a teasing free-kick which was met by a robust header from Cameron Carter-Vickers however Woodman managed to claw the ball over the crossbar for a nook.

Swansea substitute Morgan Whittaker’s lengthy-vary shot pressured a flying save from Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Begovic was known as into motion once more 10 minutes later when he reacted well to maintain out the energetic Whittaker’s low shot from a Ryan Manning cross.

Bournemouth defender Jack Stacey then drilled a shot simply broad of the far publish from the sting of the penalty space as the house group pressed for a 3rd objective.

Danjuma sealed the factors three minutes from time with a thunderous left-foot drive into the highest nook after Billing had deftly laid the ball into his path.

The win was a welcome confidence enhance for Bournemouth forward of Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-ultimate conflict at dwelling to south coast neighbours Southampton.

Defeat for Swansea leaves Steve Cooper’s facet three factors behind second-positioned Watford going into this weekend’s South Wales derby with Cardiff.