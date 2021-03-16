“Braking is the biggest factor”- Daniel Ricciardo offers his judgement on what is the biggest issue between all the groups he has competed for.

Daniel Ricciardo appeared for McLaren for the first time throughout the pre-season testing in Bahrain. This is his third workforce in the span of the final 4 years. Therefore making changes is now part of his profession.

The Australian race driver has confessed that adjusting to McLaren’s braking system has been his hardest job this yr whereas additionally admitting that this issue is the most important in all the large three groups he has represented.

“It is definitely totally different once more, so I’m nonetheless in all probability adapting or adjusting to that,” he said. “Going from Red Bull to Renault and Renault to McLaren, in all probability the braking is the biggest factor which it looks like you’ll want to adapt.

“That’s one the place I’m nonetheless making an attempt to get on prime of it and perceive the place the restrict is, of the automobile. However I typically assume in the previous couple of years, and it appears like they’ve had a fairly good automobile on braking.”

As soon as I settle, I’ll do late-braking passes.

Daniel Ricciardo has his signature transfer of taking the tempo to the fringe of a flip to transform an overtake; over right here it’s his proficiency over the braking, which is a key, and Ricciardo says he’ll do this this yr too, as soon as he settles with the new braking system.

“I feel that after I’m up to the mark [it] must be a fairly good one, and hopefully [you’ll] see some good passes from me once more, some late ones,” he mentioned.

“With the braking, it’s extra in all probability only a mechanical feeling. I feel even issues like new vehicles, new pedals and positioning; it’s in all probability extra only a really feel on that bodily than the rest for now.”

The modifications to F1 automobile aerodynamics to scale back downforce have additionally altered their dealing with traits. I’ve seen a couple of extra vehicles sliding, for certain,” mentioned Ricciardo.

“I’m unsure they’re fairly there with the rear grip but. So I feel most individuals are in all probability nonetheless struggling some losses with the ground change.”