

Outdoors linebacker Bud Dupree is off to Tennessee (AP Picture/Seth Wenig)

Bud Dupree was a headline mover on a busy day without spending a dime agent cross rushers as he agreed a 5-12 months, $85m cope with the Tennessee Titans.

Dupree is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered 11 video games into the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the place he performed on the franchise tag following an 11.5-sack season in 2019.

The previous first-spherical choose can formally signal Wednesday, and his deal consists of $35m assured, per NFL Community.

Dupree turned 28 in February. He had 19.5 sacks in his remaining 27 common-season video games – and 39.5 in his profession – with the Steelers and joins a Titans protection that had solely 19 sacks in complete final season.

Tennessee didn’t get a lot of an impression from their high defensive free agent final season, Jadeveon Clowney, who’s getting into free company after one season and 0 sacks with the staff in 2020.

Ngakoue off to Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders in the meantime agreed to a two-12 months, $26m cope with defensive finish Yannick Ngakoue, in response to a number of reviews.

Ngakoue, who turns 26 on March 31, has 45.5 sacks and 18 pressured fumbles in 78 video games (70 begins) over 5 NFL seasons.

He spent his first 4 campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars and obtained the franchise tag from the membership final offseason, a call he publicly disputed.

Shortly earlier than the 2020 season started, Jacksonville traded him to Minnesota and the Vikings signed Ngakoue to a one-12 months, $12m deal.

After having 5 sacks in six video games for Minnesota, Ngakoue was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on October 2. He had three sacks in 9 video games for the Ravens.

Ngakoue was a Professional Bowl choice for the Jaguars in 2017 when he had 12 sacks and a league-greatest six pressured fumbles.

Hendrickson heads for Cincinnati

Pass-rushing specialist Trey Hendrickson bid farewell to the New Orleans Saints as he agreed to a 4-12 months, $60m contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, in response to reviews.

Hendrickson had a profession-excessive 13.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits in 15 begins with the Saints final season. In his earlier three seasons with New Orleans he logged a complete of 6.5 sacks and 18 QB hits in 30 video games (three begins).

NFL Community and ESPN reported Hendrickson’s contract could be value $32m within the first two years of the deal.

Jets add defensive assist

The New York Jets added help for star defensive sort out Quinnen Williams by agreeing a 3-12 months, $45m contract with former Bengals defensive finish Carl Lawson.

In 2020 Lawson registered 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 32 quarterbacks and two pressured fumbles, his profession-excessive in sacks coming in his rookie season when he produced 8.5 after being chosen within the fourth spherical of the 2017 Draft.

The Jets ranked twenty fourth total on protection final season, coming in at twenty eighth towards the cross, twelfth towards the run and twenty sixth in scoring.

Robert Saleh’s outfit additionally agreed a cope with former Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, who had 46 tackles and 0.5 sacks final 12 months.

Floyd will get his pay day

The Los Angeles Rams rewarded Leonard Floyd for a profession-excessive season as the 2 agreed to a 4-12 months, $64m deal to forestall him from turning into a free agent.

Floyd racked up a profession-greatest 10.5 sacks, in addition to forcing one fumble and recovering two in 16 video games, having landed in LA on the again of his launch from the Chicago Bears.

The 28-12 months-previous had spent 4 seasons in Chicago after being chosen out of Georgia with the ninth total choose on the 2016 NFL Draft.

In 70 profession video games (all begins), Floyd has 29 sacks, two pressured fumbles and 5 fumble recoveries. He additionally has three sacks in three profession playoff video games.