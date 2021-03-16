Chicago Blackhawks Get Pounced in Florida Panthers' Series

The Chicago Blackhawks’ second spherical of matchups towards the Florida Panthers this weekend was a case of déjà vu. These groups first met throughout the begin of the NHL season on Jan. 17 and 19. The Blackhawks misplaced the primary sport 5-2 and the second sport 5-4 in additional time.

The Blackhawks needed to return into this collection and make a press release that they weren’t going to let the previous hang-out them. Sadly, it did simply that. They confronted two devastating losses: 4-2 on March 13 and 6-3 on March 15. Chicago has misplaced 4 of their final 5 video games, and many of the components that helped them attain the fourth seed within the Uncover Central Division at the moment are failing them badly. Listed here are some takeaways from the collection.

Faceoff Struggles

The Blackhawks haven’t had a obvious concern at heart for some time. They’ve sturdy gamers on the place, together with Jonathan Toews, Kirby Dach, and Dylan Strome, so it wasn’t thought of a place of “want.” Nonetheless, with these three gamers on injured reserve, the place now wants pressing consideration. The stress has been on these facilities: David Kampf, Carl Soderberg, Ryan Carpenter, Philipp Kurashev, and Pius Suter, and it hasn’t been fairly. Granted, Kurashev and Suter are rookies and want extra time to be taught and develop within the place. Furthermore, Kampf, Soderberg, and Carpenter have been holding up their finish of the cut price within the dot.

Ryan Carpenter, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Soderberg’s faceoff proportion (FO%) is 50 p.c, Carpenter’s FO% is 54.5 p.c, and Kamp’s FO% is 55.8 p.c. Their stats lead the group, but it surely’s not sufficient. The general group FO% is 46.4 p.c, ranked at twenty seventh within the league. That proportion was obviously evident throughout the Panther collection. Over the 2-sport period, the Blackhawks’ FO% was 36 p.c. That’s not sustainable, and in the event that they wish to get again on their toes, it begins within the faceoff circle.

Unanswered Targets Streak

Essentially the most disheartening factor concerning the Blackhawks’ robust stretch is the unanswered objectives streak. It began throughout their matchup towards the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 7. They have been up 3-0 within the second interval, and the Lightning scored six unanswered objectives to win the sport. When the group confronted the Dallas Stars on March 9, they gave up 4 unanswered objectives in a 6-1 loss. Through the Panthers’ collection, Chicago gave up 4 unanswered objectives within the first sport and 5 within the second sport. What pours salt within the wound is the very fact the Hawks had the lead in each video games: a 1-0 lead within the first sport and a 3-1 lead within the second sport.

In common, the Blackhawks have executed a extremely good job of letting opponents get again into video games this season. Earlier than, it wasn’t hurting them as a result of they have been dealing with struggling groups just like the Detroit Purple Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Due to this fact, it nonetheless resulted in wins. The Lightning, Stars, and Panthers are a special ballgame. Their behavior of not having the ability to shut out video games has lastly caught as much as them. Giving up consecutive objectives is one other development that’s unsustainable.

Particular Groups Regressing

There was a number of speak surrounding the Blackhawks’ hot power play. They have been a prime-two energy play within the league at one level this season, with a hit charge of over 30%. Now, it’s ranked third within the league with a 28.3% success charge. Most nights, the group has gained video games due to their energy play alone. It has executed a superb job of hiding the group’s scoring woes at 5-on-5. So when the ability play isn’t producing, it normally results in a loss, which is precisely what occurred in Florida. The group went 0/8 on the ability play throughout the collection. The second sport was horrendous for this unit as properly. Through the Hawks’ 4 energy play alternatives, they solely had ONE shot on purpose. No, that isn’t a typo. That’s flat-out embarrassing from a unit that’s purported to be prime 10 within the league.

The Panthers’ penalty kill is ranked fifteenth within the league, with a 79.8% success charge, so it wasn’t a case of them being “unbeatable.” Plenty of it got here right down to psychological errors. Sloppy passing, dangerous zone entries — you identify any battle you might presumably have on an influence play, it occurred. That wasn’t even the worst half, although. They ended up permitting a shorthanded purpose to Florida’s heart, Aleksander Barkov, in direction of the top of the third interval. That was the nail within the coffin.

With regards to the penalty kill, it has been simply as messy. The Blackhawks’ penalty kill ranks twenty seventh within the league, with a 73.1% success charge. For many of the season, it hasn’t affected them an excessive amount of. Now, it’s an issue. They go on binges the place it both seems to be phenomenal or putrid. There’s no in-between.

In their earlier sport towards the Stars, they went 5/5 on the penalty kill. It carried over throughout the first sport towards the Panthers, the place they went 2/2. Then the wheels got here falling off throughout the second sport when the penalty kill went 1/3. The group was up 1-0 when the Panthers scored an influence play purpose to tie it 1-1 in direction of the top of the primary interval. Chicago was profitable 3-1 within the second interval when Florida scored one other energy play purpose to make it 3-2. They couldn’t cease the Panthers’ assault for the remainder of the sport. You could possibly argue that the sport was misplaced by the particular groups’ efficiency alone.

Hagel Shines

The one optimistic facet to return from the collection has been the efficiency of left wing Brandon Hagel. He has been a vibrant spot on the Blackhawks’ roster ever since he made his debut on Jan. 19. He’s a pure workhorse. He has a hustle and a piece ethic that’s noticeable on each shift. Whether or not it’s profitable board battles, outskating opponents, or re-gaining possession of the puck, he excels at all the pieces. Nonetheless, his efficiency didn’t at all times present up on the rating sheet. It took him 18 NHL video games to lastly get his first purpose towards the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 23. The Florida collection rewarded him huge time. Through the first sport, he and Dominik Kubalik linked for one of many prettiest objectives of the season for a 1-0 lead within the second interval.

Through the second sport, Hagel scored throughout the second interval to provide the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead. Along with his two objectives in again-to-again video games, he has prolonged his level streak to 3 video games. He has been so enjoyable to look at, and I feel he shall be giving nightmares to the Panthers for the foreseeable future. You like to see it.

Last Ideas

This collection was brutal. The group is now 0-4 towards the Cats, and the Hawks will face them 4 extra instances earlier than the top of the season. The components aforementioned can not maintain plaguing them. One thing has to provide, or this downward spiral might have an effect on their playoff destiny.

