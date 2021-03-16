In the first T20 match England The team had defeated India by 8 wickets, however in the second T20 match, Team India defeated the England team by 7 wickets. Now the third T20 match of the five-match T20 sequence between the two groups will likely be performed on Tuesday, March 16. Each groups would love to make this match a 2–1 lead in the win sequence.

Each groups won equal 8-8 matches

Each India and England groups could have an opportunity to win their ninth in opposition to one another. A complete of 14 T20 matches have been performed between each the groups to this point, of which 8 matches have been won by India and eight matches have been won by the England team. At the similar time, a complete of two matches have been performed between these two groups at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, wherein each the groups have won 1-1 matches.

Pitch report?

It was seen in the second T20 match that the pitch was good for the batsmen. Dew can be approaching this pitch in the second innings, which is making it simpler to chase the goal. This third T20 will even profit the team chasing the goal.

On this third T20 match, the pitch will likely be good for the batsmen. Nevertheless, this third T20 is to be performed on a purple clay pitch. In such a scenario, spinners will even be anticipated to get assist from this pitch. In the third T20, an excellent stability will be seen between the ball and the bat.

England won the toss

This third T20 match between the Indian team and England team has been tossed. England won the toss of this match and determined to bowl first.

The primary two matches had been one-sided, so the followers expect an excellent struggle between the two groups on this match. There are numerous match-winning gamers in each groups, so this match is predicted to be fairly thrilling.

Thus the enjoying eleven of each groups

India (enjoying eleven): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishaan Kishan, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (enjoying XI): Jason Roy, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), David Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curren, Joffra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wooden