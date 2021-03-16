The 105th version of Tower of Flanders will happen on April 4th this yr, on Easter Sunday, and is a part of the 2021 UCI World Tour.

The tour is a one-day biking basic, beginning in Antwerp and ending in Oudenaarde, each cities in northern Belgium, in part of the nation generally known as the Flemish Ardennes. The Tour de Flanders is a favourite biking basic for each the riders and the spectators.

The boys’s route has a distance of 267 km, whereas the ladies’s is 110 km shorter. The route is centered across the city of Oudenaarde.

This would be the fifth time the race begins in Antwerp, and never in Bruges, which beforehand hosted the race since 1998. The tour has modified its route quite a few instances over its over a century of existence.

The 2021 version will function once more the spectacular Muur Van Geraardsbergen, a steep and slim street with cobblestones. It’s a hill beginning at 18 meters close to the river, and goes on prime of the Oudenberg at 110 meters, with a slope of round 10 per cent.

The race additionally consists of the Oude Kwaremont, which would be the solely climb to function 3 times. Will probably be one of many key climbs, the third one at 16 km from the end. Paterberg and Koppenberg are different two vital climbs, with the later being steep and slim, with a 22 per cent most. With lower than three weeks earlier than the race, who’re the primary favorites at profitable it?

And now let’s check out who’re the favorites and, thus, get an concept of the riders to look at.

Mathieu van der Poel

Final yr’s winner can be by far the primary favourite for this yr’s version, with an odd of +175, at bookmakers like Unibet IN, a nicely-recognized European betting company, which lately entered the US market and has already made its presence felt in a number of states equivalent to IN, NJ and PA. He moved to Alpecin-Fenix after ending fourth within the 2018 race. The 26 yr-outdated Dutch desires to win this race too. Van der Poel has at all times been finest when he takes the initiative and leads the race.

Wout Van Aert

The Belgian Van Aert completed second final yr’s race, and he appears the most certainly challenger for van der Poel. In 2018, the 26 years-outdated completed ninth, so it is a race he’s actually good at. Van Aert races for Staff Jumbo-Visma and he additionally received particular person phases in 2019 and 2020’s Tour de France.

Julian Alaphilippe

The present 2020 UCI street racing world champion rides for Staff Deceuninck-Fast-Step. Final yr, he was within the main group of three riders when he crashed right into a race motorcycle with 35km to go and deserted the race. The 28 years-outdated has particular person wins in Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.

Peter Sagan

The 31-years outdated received the Tour of Flanders in 2016, racing for Tinkoff, and the Paris-Roubaix in 2018, but in addition particular person phases on the Tour de France, the Vuelta a Espana, and the Giro d’Italia (2020). He races for Bora-Hansgrohe. In 2014, Sagan completed fourth within the Tour of Flanders, and sixth in 2018.

Another vital raiders to look at are Davide Ballerini, Alexander Kristoff, Remco Evenepoel, and Jasper Stuyven.

The tour can be held simply earlier than the Tour of the Basque Nation, and every week previous to the Paris-Roubaix tour. Eurosport is providing dwell TV protection and in addition TV highlights.

Final yr, Mathieu van der Poel received the tour with 5h 43’ 22’’, adopted by Wout Van Aert and Alexander Kristoff.

The winners from 2017-2019 usually are not amongst this yr’s favorites: Alberto Bettiol (2019), with +4000 odds, Niki Terpstra (2018), with +8000 odds, and Philippe Gilbert (2017), with +5000 odds.