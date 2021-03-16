This third T20 match between the Indian group and England group has been tossed. England gained the toss of this match and determined to bowl first. The England group has included Mark Wooden within the playing eleven rather than Tom Curren. On the similar time, India has given the place to Rohit Sharma by eradicating Suryakumar Yadav.

Fans raged to get Suryakumar Yadav out of playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut for India within the final T20 match. Nonetheless, he didn’t get an opportunity to bat. He has now been dropped from the third T20 match of the sequence. Rohit Sharma has been included within the playing XI of the group in his place. Fans are usually not joyful to see Suryakumar Yadav within the playing XI. He’s accusing captain Virat Kohli of bias.

See the twitter response from Suryakumar Yadav right here

Go really feel unhappy for Suryakumar Yadav didn’t get batting at 2 nd match and now he gonna sit out for Rohit 😔#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/CJHTe8uh8X — darklord 🔥 (@deepith007) March 16, 2021

1-Virat provides suryakumar yadav worldwide debut. 2-Mumbai indian can’t retain him. 3-Rcb buys him at public sale. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/GOZ3UMzizb – Saksham (@ Saksham0323) March 16, 2021

@BCCI Disgrace ,for doing injustice to suryakumar yadav – Omprakash yadav (@ OPYADAV23338207) March 16, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav is but to face a ball in worldwide cricket…#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Ki0lyft6In – Abdullah Neaz Lite (@cric_neaz) March 16, 2021

Sad with the choice of kohli😡🤬 …. Why a lot of affection for Rahul?

Kohli u proved as soon as once more Ur not eligible for captaincy …. If u wish to play Rahul at no.3 then u ought to have dropped urself .

Unfair for sky @BCCI @imVkohli @ ImRo45 @ surya_14kumar — T.Govinda Raju (@TGovindaRaju15) March 16, 2021

It could appear laborious on Suryakumar Yadav however as soon as Rohit got here again it was going to be powerful. I anticipate him to get a recreation someday within the subsequent two matches although – Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) March 16, 2021

Extremely unlucky that Suryakumar Yadav didn’t get to bat on his debut and gained’t function right this moment. However it’s what it’s when you wish to strive all permutations-combinations for one final time earlier than a World Cup. #INDvsENG — Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) March 16, 2021

That is unfair to Suryakumar Yadav.

Virat ought to make the way in which for rohit#unfair – Kavya gupta (@ Kavyagu53362679) March 16, 2021

Unlucky for Suryakumar Yadav however I imagine Virat Kohli or anybody will make a means within the subsequent 2 T20 for Sky. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 16, 2021

Now it’s fairly clear virat performed suryakumar yadav in final recreation simply to mess up with @mipaltan public sale plans #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/U03SEEbxYs – Saksham (@ Saksham0323) March 16, 2021