This third T20 match between the Indian group and England group has been tossed. England gained the toss of this match and determined to bowl first. The England group has included Mark Wooden within the playing eleven rather than Tom Curren. On the similar time, India has given the place to Rohit Sharma by eradicating Suryakumar Yadav.

Fans raged to get Suryakumar Yadav out of playing XI

Fans furious over Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal from playing XI, allegations of bias against Kohli 2

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut for India within the final T20 match. Nonetheless, he didn’t get an opportunity to bat. He has now been dropped from the third T20 match of the sequence. Rohit Sharma has been included within the playing XI of the group in his place. Fans are usually not joyful to see Suryakumar Yadav within the playing XI. He’s accusing captain Virat Kohli of bias.

See the twitter response from Suryakumar Yadav right here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR