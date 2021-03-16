Solely 4 golf equipment will likely be in motion this spherical of fixtures

With the FA Cup additionally being held this weekend, the Premier League sees the scissors run on it. In a bid to accommodate the home cup match, the showpiece league will see solely eight groups take to the center to characteristic in 4 contests.

FPL Workforce Picks

Aim-Keeper

Robert Sanchez, 4.5 million

Pulling off a slew of saves the final time round, Sanchez ensured his facet withstood a late onslaught to earn a 2-1 win on the day.

Defenders

Lewis Dunk, 5 million

The membership’s captain, Dunk was equally quiessential to the facet’s triumph on the day as he scored for the membership to open the scoring for them.

Aaron Cresswell, 5.9 million

Though he’s up towards a tough Arsenal facet, Cresswell will nonetheless be that includes for us with him pulling off the 7 layups this season.

Stuart Dallas, 5.1 million

A cleansheet towards Chelsea paired along with his affinity for making his presence felt within the membership’s assault make Dallas a will need to have choose for his impending matchup with relegation embroiled Fulham/

Mid-Fielders

Raphina, 5.6 million

The targets might need dried up for him off late however Raphinha affect on the park has remained the identical. Within the type of his life, the Leeds United participant will likely be quietly assured of netting towards Fulham.

Ademola Lookman, 5.1 million

With time working out and working out quick for Fulham, the gripping Lookman will likely be accorded a free hand to precise himself freely up the park.

Lucas Moura, 6.6 million

Again into Tottenham’s scheme of issues within the league, Moura’s help towards Arsenal is certain to earn him one other position in his facet’s taking part in 11.

Leandro Trossard, 5.7 million

Scoring his facet’s match successful aim the final time round, Trossard makes for chic worth owing to the id of his opposition this time round.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 11.4 million

He was dropped for being late the final time round however we envision Aubameyang’s penalty to be curbed there. The Arsenal high scorer will likely be seeking to redeem himself towards neighbours West Ham to see that added incentive earn him a spot in our facet.

Strikers

Patrick Bamford, 6.7 million

Though he’s an damage scare in the mean time, we envisage the 13 aim and 5 help striker getting a clear invoice of well being to characteristic on this spherical.

Harry Kane, 11.4 million

His membership’s main scorer this season with a gargantuan 21 targets to indicate for his hassle, the Englishman will likely be trying so as to add to his tally as he strives to get his membership again to successful methods.

Captaincy Selection

It was tough to look previous Kane for our captain in gameweek 29.

FPL League Code: hq3wos

