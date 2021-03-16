Transfer over, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, because it seems a brand new star is planning on releasing their very own signature model of tequila. That’s proper, YouTube sensation David Dobrik, well-known for his viral antics with the self-proclaimed Vlog Squad, appears to be fascinated with becoming a member of the alcohol enterprise, leaving lime growers and salt makers as excited as cabbage farms on St. Patrick’s Day!

David Dobrik and his firm, The David Dobrik Company, have formally filed a trademark utility for what seems to be his personal line of tequila. After all, this is solely the way it seems on paper. The docs, which had been obtained by TMZ, confirmed the YouTube star is locking up the rights to “Dobriquila”. This appears to be a standard development for celebs, slapping their title on any bottle they’ll discover. However why David Dobrik?

The YouTube star has made it well-known he’s not likely one to drink. Dobrik even expressed throughout an interview with Wired how he’s nearly afraid to drink due to the potential repercussions that would come from it. If this is an effort to keep his squeaky clear picture, which appears to be at present in query given a number of allegations of inappropriate conduct, then we perceive. Nonetheless, if we had been David Dobrik, why not slap your model on a extra family-friendly merchandise, like Go-Gurt? Let’s delve in.

Earlier than the digital camera started to roll

David Dobrik was born on July twenty third, 1996, in Slovakia, the place he lived for the primary six years of his life till his household packed up & moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois. After David Dobrik graduated from highschool in 2013, he moved to Los Angeles in order that he may pursue a profession in Vine, a once-upon-a-time short-form video internet hosting service.

After collaborating with different Viners, Dobrik ultimately launched his personal YouTube channel in 2015, importing a variety of movies that stem from semi-scripted bits in addition to real-life conditions. In 2016, Dobrik launched his second channel, David Dobrik Too, the place he posts extra sponsor-friendly movies, in addition to bloopers and fan challenges. Right now, David Dobrik has over 18,900,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Dobrik’s recognition

It solely is smart that David Dobrik and his firm would delve into the booze enterprise, as logically most individuals have been hitting the bottle thanks to the present world pandemic.

In all seriousness, this is a wise transfer for the YouTube star, as he very properly may be the preferred title on YouTube with the largest model to boot. In 2019, Dobirk appeared on Selection journal’s “Energy of Younger Hollywood” record and even co-hosted the Teen Selection Awards that very same 12 months, alongside Lucy Hale. He even went on to defeat the likes of Harry Kinds & Shawn Mendes as Individuals journal’s “Sexiest Heartthrob”.

Earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic, David Dobrik even appeared on exhibits akin to The Tonight Present with Jimmy Fallon, serving as his late-night tv debut. His star is little question on the rise, and the potential of becoming a member of the ranks of celebs with their very own tequila, akin to The Rock, Justin Timberlake, and Sean Combs appears solely acceptable.

This might additionally function a publicity deflection given the present allegations made in opposition to the YouTube star following the sexual assault allegations made in opposition to him by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois. Who is aware of? Possibly David Dorbik will quickly be part of the ranks of controversial YouTubers alongside Logan & Jake Paul, erasing his squeaky clear picture that we’re not even certain alcohol may clear off.

What are your ideas on David Dobrik probably launching his personal tequila? Do you subscribe to his YouTube channel? Remark beneath and tell us your ideas.