The French midfielder was loaned out by the Gunners for the present marketing campaign, however he can see himself returning to England from Hertha Berlin

Matteo Guendouzi has refuted accusations of being a “dangerous boy” and claimed that he might nonetheless have a future at Arsenal regardless of being sent out on loan by Mikel Arteta to Hertha Berlin for the 2020-21 campaign.

The French midfielder endured a humbling tumble down the pecking order at Emirates Stadium as questions began to be asked of his attitude and talent to toe the road below a brand new teaching regime.

He’s out of sight in north London for now, however isn’t out of thoughts and claims that the ultimate yr of his contract with Premier League heavyweights could possibly be honoured as he returns to the fold from a stint within the Bundesliga.

What has been stated?

Guendouzi has instructed France Football of his future: “I’m targeted on my season at Hertha Berlin. Then, we are going to make some extent with my entourage and the individuals of the membership to ask and talk about the longer term.

“I’m nonetheless an Arsenal participant. This summer time will likely be a decisive deadline.

“I belong to Arsenal for one more yr. I’m right here [at Hertha] to enhance.

“From the second that I’m enjoying for Arsenal, I’ll give every little thing for this membership, for the followers, for the workforce, for the workers. I’ll work arduous for the shirt as I’ve all the time finished.”

What number of video games has Guendouzi performed for Arsenal?

The fiery 21-yr-previous was snapped up by the Gunners from Lorient in the summertime of 2018.

He was handed first-workforce alternatives by Unai Emery faster than many anticipated following his arrival in England, with a debut made in opposition to Manchester Metropolis.

Guendouzi earned loads of plaudits when taking in 48 appearances throughout his debut marketing campaign and remained a distinguished a part of the Arsenal squad as soon as Arteta succeeded fellow Spaniard Emery.

He has taken in 82 outings for the Gunners in complete, however the final of these got here in opposition to Brighton on June 20, 2020 when he grew to become embroiled in a petulant publish-sport disagreement with Seagulls striker Neal Maupay.

Will Guendouzi play for Arsenal once more?

Arteta deemed Guendouzi to be surplus to requirements and has subsequently bolstered his midfield ranks by bringing in Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

It might be {that a} France U21 worldwide is offloaded this summer time, however a divisive character insists that he has no want to vary his methods and has been unfairly portrayed as a troublesome participant to handle.

Guendouzi has added: “I’m not a foul boy, fairly the opposite.

“If you wish to succeed, it’s important to have an excellent character, but in addition this persona to all the time wish to be the very best, all the time to wish to win, to progress. It’ll differentiate you.

“There are numerous superb gamers. Glorious individuals have failed to show professional and, for these circumstances, the mentality has a really giant a part of the duty.

“My character and my persona have allowed me to do nice issues. It’ll nonetheless assist me to go to the best degree.”

