NCAA Tournament First Round: (2) Houston (24-3) vs (15) Cleveland State (19-7) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Houston vs Cleveland State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 7:15 pm ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Meeting Corridor, Bloomington, IN

Community: truTV

Houston vs Cleveland State Game Preview

Why Cleveland State Will Win

The Horizon League champs – each common season and match – don’t to something at a very excessive stage, however they’re rock-solid with none large weaknesses apart from one (extra on that in a second).

There’s zero measurement or bulk, but it surely’s an aggressive crew that assaults the ball, generates steals, and does simply sufficient on the glass to not have an issue. They’re extra prone to lock down and make it a half-court, mid-level scoring sport, however they’re not unhealthy on the transfer.

It was 1,000,000 years in the past – mid-December, truly – however the Vikings had been in a position to hold with Ohio State in a 67-61 loss. They bought to the rim, held the Buckeyes down from three, and had been even on the boards.

Nevertheless …

Why Houston Will Win

Once more, it was an extended, very long time in the past, however they bought obliterated 101-46 by Ohio – a 13 seed towards Virginia – and misplaced to Toledo to open up the season, and that Ohio State loss uncovered the crew’s one obtrusive flaw.

Cleveland State is sometimes terrible on the free throw line.

It misplaced to the Buckeyes by six helped by six missed free throws – Ohio State made 12 extra – and hasn’t hit 80% on the road within the final 15 video games. In fact, Cleveland State is hoping simply to get this sport all the way down to free throws and preserve it that shut, and that’s going to be a difficulty.

Houston cranked all of it again up after a mid-February loss to Wichita State, rolling by means of the remainder of the AAC schedule and surviving Memphis twice alongside the way in which.

Cleveland State doesn’t have the D to clamp down on the Cougars as soon as they get rolling.

What’s Going To Occur

Past Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson returning to the location of his outdated gig in Bloomington, there shouldn’t be something too fascinating about this. Cleveland State doesn’t do sufficient from three to be an issue, and it may well’t hold with the Cougars as soon as this will get right into a little bit of an up-and-down sport.

Houston vs Cleveland State Prediction, Line

Houston 86, Cleveland State 64

Line: Houston -20, o/u: 135

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Score: 2.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

