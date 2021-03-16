Kyle Kuzma offers a hilarious motive as to why he airballed his free throw in opposition to the Warriors and his function with the Lakers with out AD.

The Los Angeles Lakers confronted off in opposition to the Golden State Warriors but once more final night time, the place the Warriors appeared to actual revenge on LeBron James and co after struggling an embarrassing loss to them a number of nights prior.

Regardless of Steph Curry’s emotional plea to his Warriors teammates to attempt more durable in their earlier encounter, nothing a lot modified as the Lakers trucked on by way of the Dubs but once more.

The loss could haven’t been as entertaining as hoped, however it did result in hilarious moments equivalent to LeBron James’s arduous display screen on rookie Nico Mannion. Nevertheless, the second that takes the cake in this recreation must be Kyle Kuzma’s free throw attempt.

After James Wiseman picked up a technical foul, Kuzma took to the charity stripe to knock down the free throw. This didn’t go as deliberate nonetheless, as he missed every little thing however the air on the attempt.

Kyle Kuzma with arguably the worst free throw attempt of all time @thisleague pic.twitter.com/kam6aP3Ihk — Barstool Sports activities (@barstoolsports) March 16, 2021

Kyle Kuzma offers his reasoning for lacking the free throw

His abysmal attempt at the free throw induced the Warriors bench to erupt in laughter and Kuzma himself couldn’t assist however chuckle at it in the second and after the recreation. Rachel Nichols says that Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious reasoning behind the second was on account of an earthquake in San Francisco.

Placing hilarity to the facet, Kuzma additional opened up about his elevated function with the crew ever since Anthony Davis went down with an damage. He says that he enjoys being extra of a vocal chief in AD’s absence and hopes to have this function carry over into the video games the place Davis is again on the court docket.

Kyle Kuzma jokes he airballed the technical free throw tonight on account of an earthquake in San Francisco.😂

Extra significantly, he additionally notes that AD having to take a seat injured has pressured him to be extra of a vocal chief, and Kuzma hopes it carries over to when Davis is again on the court docket. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 16, 2021

The fourth-year ahead has been having an ideal 12 months for the Lakers. Although his scoring common is the lowest it’s been in his skilled profession, that is someway his greatest 12 months. This is because of the truth that he’s a extra keen passer now, defends with intention, and has been the Lakers’ greatest rebounder since the Anthony Davis damage.