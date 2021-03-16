“I saw that he has a small book in which he writes things down”- Guenther Steiner reveals that he doesn’t remorse selecting the rookie pair.

Guenther Steiner shocked everybody when he determined to sack his skilled duo of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen to switch them with a rookie partnership of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, who simply received graduated from System 2.

Talking on his choice made in 2020, he says that he doesn’t remorse making that choice, and after their performances in the Bahrain pre-season testing, he has full confidence in each drivers.

He then talked about Schumacher and indicated that he is already extraordinarily devoted by revealing the little pocket book he carries, on which he typically scribbles one thing.

“I saw that he has a small book in which he writes things down. I didn’t need to go to him to sneak a peek at it, however I hope and have religion that there are technical things in there,” Steiner stated to RTL Germany.

No bias for Nikita Mazepin

Mazepin’s hiring sparked one other ‘paid driver’ outrage among the many followers, as Uralkali, one of many important sponsors of Haas in 2021, is owned by Mazepin’s father- Dmitry Mazepin.

Haas is accused of appeasing the Mazepins, as their cash one way or the other prevents Haas from going into administration. The indicators have been noticed when Mazepin wasn’t fired for his sexual harassment video after which the 2021 livery controversy.

Due to this fact, it has additionally been speculated that Haas will favour Mazepin over Schumacher as the previous is spilling in cash for the American workforce.

“Uralkali is the principle sponsor, however with no rights to a bonus. It doesn’t exist. It’s not sporting, and we don’t take part in it; I stand by that,” Steiner concluded.

The pair is about to make its Grand Prix debut in lower than two weeks, and the primary race is in Bahrain.