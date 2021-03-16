After 135 video games, 8 professional bowls and 1 magnificent Tremendous Bowl MVP, all professional linebacker Von Miller will return to the Denver Broncos for at the least 1 extra season because the Broncos exercised his contract option for 2021.

The Option was part of a six 12 months, $114.5M deal Von Miller signed in July 2016.

The two sides had talks to decrease the cap quantity that went nowhere. However the #Broncos received’t let Von Miller go. So the plan is to play on $18M. https://t.co/eiaqXAmOmA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Miller took to Instagram to specific his pleasure on returning to Denver. “I’ve completely purchased into being a Coloradoan for life, not to mention a Denver Bronco,” he wrote.

The former Tremendous Bowl MVP continued, “I want to be here perpetually via the thick, the skinny, the Tremendous Bowl seasons, the shedding seasons. I want to be here perpetually.”

The Broncos and Miller did have talks to cut back his cap hit however “that went nowhere”, after which the group determined to exercise his option both approach.

Why is Von Miller so particular to the Denver Broncos?

John Elway chosen Von Miller as his first draft choose as a normal supervisor within the 2011 draft. The former No. 2 general choose took the league by storm in his first 12 months, racking up a monster 11.5 sacks. He was the Defensive Rookie of the 12 months and was chosen to the Professional Bowl in solely his first season.

Von Miller made the Professional Bowl 8 of his first 9 seasons. He was named First group All-Professional for 3 of those seasons. In one of many best particular person performances in Denver Bronco historical past, Von Miller was a nightmare for Cam Newton in Tremendous Bowl 50.

Miller took over the sport, with 2.5 sacks and a couple of pressured fumbles, one in all which was recovered for a landing. Von Miller was additionally named Tremendous Bowl MVP and is 1 of solely 10 defensive gamers to obtain that accolade.

Miller had double-digit sacks in 7 seasons between 2011 and 2018. Von, nonetheless, did have solely 8 sacks in 2019, which was the bottom in his profession for a season with over 9 appearances. And sadly, Von Miller missed your complete 2020 season after an ankle damage robbed him of enjoying early in September.

Von Miller and Bradley Chubb have performed on the identical discipline a complete of 20 video games of their profession. In these 20 video games, they’ve mixed for 29.5 sacks. Carry it on.#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/hK5QuIG8fQ — Broncos Outsider (@BroncosOutside) March 16, 2021

What lies sooner or later for Von Miller?

The 31 12 months outdated has essentially the most sacks (106), QB hits (216), and compelled fumbles (26) in Broncos historical past. He additionally leads all energetic gamers in sacks. It’s little doubt Von has troubled NFL offences for years and is in all likeliness a future Corridor of Famer. However after a few tough years, It’ll be very attention-grabbing to see if Miller can return to the excessive benchmark that he has set for himself through the years.

