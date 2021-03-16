United Arab Emirates (UAE) gamers Mohammad Nawid and Shaiman Anwar have been discovered responsible of breaching the Code of Conduct by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Staff, after which each these gamers have been banned for eight years from all codecs of cricket.

Match fixing was executed within the 2019 World Cup qualifiers

The ICC made it clear in a press release relating to these match-fixer gamers from the United Arab Emirates that Naqeed and Anwar have been accused of 2019 ICC T20 World Cup In qualifiers too, it was agreed to affect or repair the outcomes of the matches.

After a full listening to and presentation of written and oral arguments, the ICC discovered each Nawid and Shaiman Anwar responsible. He has been discovered responsible of Article 2.1.1 of the ICC.

Betrayed all supporters of UAE cricket

ICC Journal Supervisor Alex Marshall issued a press release saying, “Mohammad Nawid and Shaiman Anwar have betrayed their nation. Each represented the nation on the highest degree for the United Arab Emirates.

Navid was the captain and likewise essentially the most wicket taker bowler. Anwar was the opening batsman. Each had a really lengthy worldwide profession left, however each got here to the speak of match fixers and betrayed their teammates and all of the supporters of UAE cricket.

I’m glad that each are banned from all codecs. This ought to be taken as a warning to different cricketers and keep away from going the flawed path like match fixing. ”

That is how Navid and Anwar’s cricket profession

Mohammad Nawid has performed a complete of 39 ODIs and 31 T20 Internationals for the UAE. In his 39 ODIs he has performed 43 wickets at an financial system fee of 5.43, whereas in T20 he has taken a complete of 37 wickets at an financial system fee of 6.35.

On the similar time, Shaiman Anwar had scored 1219 runs in 40 ODIs for the UAE at a mean of 31.25. On the similar time, in his performed 32 T20 internationals, he scored a complete of 971 runs at a mean of 33.48.