“I’m sure that they will be alright”- Sebastian Vettel, assured of Mercedes comeback after their believed failure throughout the Bahrain exams.

Mercedes was seen struggling throughout the three-day-long take a look at in Bahrain, which occurred two weeks earlier than the season’s first Grand Prix. However, their fiercest competitors, Crimson Bull, appeared stable on the observe.

Sebastian Vettel, who has joined Aston Martin and would be working on Mercedes’ energy unit, additionally confronted gearbox points, and his crew confronted its personal predicaments, however he nonetheless feels that the Brackley based mostly crew will bounce again.

“It’s in all probability truthful to say that Mercedes didn’t have the mileage miracle that they had within the final years,” explained Vettel. “However then once more, I’m sure that they will be alright within the first race.”

“And Crimson Bull are doing what they are speculated to do: difficult. So I feel it will be both Mercedes or Crimson Bull.” In the meantime, Vettel additionally mentioned his crew’s points on the observe final weekend.

“It’s true that the facility unit is the Mercedes energy unit, and the gearbox is equipped by Mercedes, however nonetheless it’s put in into our automobile, so there’s numerous elements that form of combine at some stage,” stated Vettel.

“I don’t know, to be sincere, proper now the place the supply of the issue was, we have to resolve it. In the end it will be extra on one facet or the opposite facet, however it doesn’t matter. It must be fastened and addressed.

“However, as I stated, you clearly work collectively as a result of no matter you purchase from exterior, you continue to must put it in your automobile and make it work.”

Sebastian Vettel isn’t alone.

George Russell, who graduated from the ranks of Mercedes and now could be driving for Williams, additionally feels that Mercedes will not be troubled this yr.

“I’ve not likely appeared on the guys on the prime, however I’ve requested them the way it’s going,” stated Russell. “They’re Mercedes. They’ll be high quality. I’m fairly assured about that.”