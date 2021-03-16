University graduation can be upon us subsequent month, as universities throughout the nation will say farewell to their graduating seniors, grad college students, and doctoral candidates.

Sometimes, this will imply separate ceremonies for college students incomes their BAs and college students incomes their MAs & doctorate levels. At bigger universities, to get everybody graduating out the door earlier than lunch or dinner, they’ll separate college students by main or final title (A-L graduating at 1:00, M-Z graduating at 4:00).

Nevertheless, Twitter is now abuzz as a result of Columbia University reportedly determined to host separate graduation ceremonies primarily based on race, class, revenue degree, making these not in the know go whaaat?! Columbia’s an Ivy League faculty in NYC – absolutely they’re not dumb sufficient to overtly segregate college students by race in 2021? May this be pretend information, an exaggeration? What’s up with these headlines?! Let’s discover out.

The inside track

Let’s go to the supply: per its web site, Columbia University is internet hosting separate digital ceremonies for sure. Black, Latinx, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and low-income/first-generation college students can take part in separate ceremonies. It’s unclear how lengthy this NYC faculty has hosted these separate occasions, however this isn’t the inaugural 12 months of those multicultural ceremonies. Per Columbia University’s web site:

“Multicultural Affairs collaborates with pupil organizations, alumni teams and University companions to arrange multicultural graduation ceremonies. Complementing our school- and University-wide ceremonies, these occasions present a extra intimate setting for college students and friends to assemble, incorporate significant cultural traditions and rejoice the particular contributions and achievements of their communities.”

And sure, this definitely isn’t the first 12 months Columbia University has hosted these separate graduation ceremonies. From a 2019 webpage on its web site: “Latinx Graduation (previously referred to as Raza Graduation) has a long-standing historical past inside the University of celebrating the accomplishments of our undergraduate Latinx graduates, in addition to recognizing the function that Latinx college students have performed in shaping Columbia’s panorama.”

Digging deeper

These graduation ceremonies are hosted by the Multicultural Affairs division as beforehand acknowledged, however they’re additionally hosted by pupil & alumni organizations, together with Undergraduate Pupil Life, GS Pupil Life, and the Columbia Alumni Affiliation.

Per the schedules listed on Columbia University’s web site, none of the scheduled multicultural graduation ceremonies for the NYC faculty run concurrently with Columbia’s most important graduation, which is hosted April thirtieth at 10:30 a.m. EDT this 12 months. It’ll even be held nearly.

In keeping with Columbia University’s web site, their graduation, hosted in Morningside Park in NYC, “is a centuries-old custom wherein the President of the University grants levels en masse to graduating college students from eighteen faculties, schools, and affiliate establishments.”

They additional detailed that whereas separate faculties (School of Enterprise, College of Engineering, Honors School, and many others.) host their very own graduation ceremonies, per college custom Columbia’s President is the just one who can confer levels.

What’s completely different?

Per Columbia University’s web site, due to COVID, the graduation ceremonies can be held nearly. This consists of the most important ceremony and auxiliary ceremonies for college schools and multicultural grad ceremonies.

What’s additionally completely different is the protection. FOX Information ran an article about Columbia University’s multicultural graduation ceremonies, staging Columbia was “planning” on internet hosting six extra ceremonies this 12 months “in accordance with their race and different elements of how they determine”.

FOX Information additionally advised readers they reached out to Columbia for remark, and it was “it’s unclear whether or not the ceremonies would essentially exclude people of different races or backgrounds”.

Elsewhere in Columbia University

Whereas a lot ado is being made about multicultural graduation ceremonies, Columbia University’s grad college students are at present on strike. The scholars are demanding larger wages & extra advantages. Per The New York Publish, their acknowledged aim for these calls for is to offset the rising value of dwelling in NYC. They’ve additionally acknowledged calls for for higher investigations into sexual harassment & discrimination on Columbia’s campus.

After an deadlock between Columbia’s administration and its grad faculty union, hundreds of grad college students employed by the college walked out on Monday. In keeping with a letter from Noah Rauschkolb, a putting grad pupil printed in the Columbia Spectator, this isn’t the first time a strike has been referred to as in the 4 years.

The New York Publish additionally detailed that grad college students collaborating in Monday’s walkout would have their wages docked. They additional reported college & administration has “vowed” to not flip in putting employees in help of their efforts.

“The frustration many people really feel is grounded not solely in the important burden that our campus can be compelled to bear in the occasion of a strike throughout one in every of the most hectic instances in the historical past of scholars, employees, and school at Columbia, however as a result of, after a protracted interval of relative stasis, there was appreciable progress in our negotiations”, Columbia provost Ira Katznelson wrote.

Nevertheless, the letter from Rauschkolb painted a distinct image, calling the provost’s letter, “not an correct portrayal of the administration that I’ve noticed over these final 4 years. I’ve seen one that’s prepared to make use of each authorized maneuver at its disposal to stall negotiations whereas some provost waxes philosophically about the greatness of our University and the sacredness of advisor-advisee relationships. It’s getting previous.”