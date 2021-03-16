The Boston Celtics will tackle the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at TD Backyard. Boston is 20-18 general and 12-5 at residence, whereas Utah is 28-10 general and 12-8 on the highway. The Jazz received the primary assembly of the season on Feb. 9, 122-108.

Utah is favored by 4 factors within the newest Celtics vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-underneath is about at 227.5.

Celtics vs. Jazz unfold: Celtics +4

Celtics vs. Jazz over-underneath: 227.5 factors

Featured Sport | Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz

What it is advisable to know concerning the Celtics

The Celtics coasted to a win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, 134-107. On the finish of the third quarter, Boston had established a 104-72 benefit. Robert Williams posted a double-double on 16 factors and 13 rebounds along with three blocks, and Jayson Tatum had 23 factors and 6 assists together with six boards. The Celtics have received 5 of their previous six video games.

Jaylen Brown scored 24 factors on Sunday. He had 33 factors and eight rebounds vs. Utah within the first assembly of the season. Kemba Walker added 16 factors, six rebounds and 5 assists within the win over Houston.

What it is advisable to know concerning the Jazz

In the meantime, Utah misplaced to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 131-119. Rudy Gobert dropped a double-double on a profession-excessive and franchise file 28 rebounds and 24 factors along with 4 blocks. The Jazz have misplaced three of their previous 4 video games. They turned the final staff within the league to succeed in double digit losses.

Utah managed solely 23 different rebounds apart from Gobert’s on Sunday, however nonetheless held a 51-40 edge over Golden State. Donovan Mitchell scored 36 factors within the first assembly with Boston this season. The Jazz have received their final two matchups with the Celtics and the final three highway video games at Boston.

