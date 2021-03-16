To Shikhar Dhawan England India had an opportunity to play within the taking part in eleven within the first match of the five-match T20 collection. Nonetheless, he couldn’t make the most of this and was bowled by Mark Wooden for a mere 4 runs off 12 balls. In such a scenario, his cricket career appears to be over.

Strike price is inflicting Dhawan’s exit

An Indian opener expects cricket followers to bat at T-20 with a strike price of greater than 140, however Dhawan just isn’t in a position to meet this criterion in the meanwhile. In such a scenario, his T20 cricket career appears to be in peril.

Shikhar Dhawan has performed a complete of 359 runs since July 2019 in his performed 14 T20 Internationals at a median of 27.62 and strike price of 120.88. This strike price doesn’t look good when it comes to T20 cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan has performed 5 matches towards England in T20 Worldwide cricket, during which he has scored simply 56 runs at a modest common of 11.20. Throughout this time, his strike price has been solely 94.91.

Dhawan, play golf with me now

Former captain of india Kapil Dev After becoming a member of the board members of the Skilled Golf Tour of India, he met the media. Throughout this, he was questioned about Ishaan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan’s efficiency. In response, Kapil Dev stated that, “I’ve come to speak not solely on cricket however on golf.”

Nonetheless, he stated in a humorous method after this, “I’ll now name Shikhar Dhawan and ask that he too come right here and are available and play golf with me.”

Already out of check cricket

Tell us that Shikhar Dhawan is already working out of Take a look at cricket. Since September 2018 India Will not be being chosen within the Take a look at workforce. Now his T20 and ODI career additionally appears to be over.

Dhawan has scored 5808 runs in his performed 139 ODIs at a median of 45.02 for India. Whereas speaking about his total T20 career, he has scored 1673 runs at a strike price of 127.41.