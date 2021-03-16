Collin Sexton has had a fairly good run as a likeable participant in NBA followers’ eyes. However that run could have been put paid to with his like on a Kevin Love submit.

Collin Sexton has been preventing what looks as if a lone ranger’s battle for the Cavs. He began the season off in impolite kind, but it surely has dropped off similar to the Cavs of late. Sexton and his Cavs are virtually out of the image for the play-in sport.

Sexton’s private stats – capturing splits and field scores – have themselves been affected. He seemed like a fringe All-Star earlier within the season, however that bit is now out of the window.

He’s additionally in scorching water due to the newest slip of his social media fingers, which individuals have taken notice of.

Collin Sexton flamed for liking hate submit on Kevin Love

Kevin Love returned to motion for all of two minutes within the Cavs’ sport in opposition to Atlanta on Sunday. Many individuals counsel that he went again to his locker room with the concern that he’d reinjure his proper calf.

Love is among the worst adverse belongings within the league at present. Andre Drummond is a max contract participant on some nights, however it’s uncertain whether or not Love will ever be again at that stage even on a ruddy good group.

Kevin Love stole $120 million from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Heist of the century pic.twitter.com/viihuFx7AG – Monte (@MonteMacy) March 15, 2021

Collin Sexton is the foremost ray of hope for the Cavs at this level. He must be creating into a chief, however the younger’n was spotted liking the above tweet.

You need to really feel for each Sexton and Love in this state of affairs. It might be a enormous stretch to say that Love is having fun with his expertise, however you may’t actually blame Sexton for eager to be rid of a teammate who’s offered the bottom return for his contract worth amongst each NBA participant for the previous few years.