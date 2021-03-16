The England staff has defeated the Indian staff by a margin of 8 wickets within the third T20 match performed on the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. India had scored 156 runs on the lack of 6 wickets within the scheduled 20 overs, enjoying the primary. This purpose was achieved by the England staff by dropping 2 wickets in 18.2 overs.

Throughout this match, gamers of each groups have made many wonderful and fascinating information. We’ll let you know about those self same information on this explicit article.

Let’s check out the information made on this match:

1. This was England’s ninth win in opposition to India. Earlier, a complete of 16 matches have been performed between these two groups in T20 worldwide cricket, during which each the groups had received 8-8 matches.

2. That is England’s second win in opposition to India on the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Earlier, 2 T20 matches have been performed between the 2 groups on this floor, during which each the groups received 1–1.

3. Virat Kohli scored a half-century of 77 not out off 46 balls at this time. This was the twenty seventh half-century of his T20 worldwide profession. Until now, no batsman on this planet has scored 27 fifties in T20 Internationals.

4. Eoin Morgan performed his a centesimal match within the T20 Worldwide at this time. He grew to become the primary participant to play 100 matches for England.

5. 100 or extra T20 Worldwide gamers:

Shoaib malik

Rohit Sharma

Ross taylor

Eoin Morgan *

6. KL Rahul in T20 Worldwide:

Debut: Duck

Subsequent 39 innings: 2 centuries, 12 fifties

Final 4 innings: three geese

7. Indian gamers who’ve been dismissed essentially the most in T20 collection / event:

2: Ashish Nehra, ICC World T20, 2010

2: Ambati Rayudu v SA (in India), 2015

2: KL Rahul v England (in India), 2021 *

8. KL Rahul performed final 4 innings in T20

0 (2) vs Aas

1 (4) vs Engg

0 (6) vs Engg

0 (4) vs Engg

9. Gamers going through 2000+ balls in T20 Worldwide format:

Virat Kohli

Martin Guptill

Rohit Sharma

10. Lowest Powerplay Rating for India (T20 Worldwide)

21/3 v Pak Mirpur 2016

22/3 v England Ahmedabad 2021

24/4 v Australia, Bridgetown 2010

24/3 v England Ahmedabad 2021 *

11. Highest 50+ scores by a captain in T20 Worldwide:

11 – Virat Kohli

11 – Ken Williamson

10 – Aaron Finch

9 – Eoin Morgan

8 – Faf du Plessis

12. England opener batsman Jos Buttler at this time made his eleventh half-century of T20 worldwide profession.