Clippers’ ahead Marcus Morris talks about all the noise surrounding the Clippers, says they would be prepared come playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-99 tonight. After shedding 135-115 to the New Orleans Pelicans final night time, this win got here as a welcome sight.

It was a collective crew efficiency that led the Clippers to one-up Luka Doncic and his Mavericks. Kawhi Leonard led the method with 22 factors, 8 rebounds, and seven assists. Together with Kawhi, there have been 6 different Clippers scoring in double digits tonight.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 factors and 22 factors every, however couldn’t get a good consequence. The Clippers dominated on the boards and had been capable of pressure turnovers to get the consequence they wished.

Marcus Morris talks about all the noise surrounding the Clippers camp

The Los Angeles Clippers nonetheless haven’t heard the final of their post-season meltdown final season. They blew away a 3-1 result in the Denver Nuggets and gave up their spot in the WCF alongside the Los Angeles Lakers.

Regardless of being at the 4th spot in the West this season, with a report of 26-15, the Clippers are nonetheless not handled with the respect that they want to be handled with. In the present occasions, the Clippers have been very inconsistent, going 4-6 of their final 10 video games.

This has been the motive rather a lot of the doubters, who had appeared to vanish at the begin of the season, have made a resurgence. Marcus Morris doesn’t like all the noise round the Clippers camp proper now, and opens up and talks about the similar. He mentioned:

“All people can say what they need, can speak all the sh!t they need. Come playoff time, I think we’ll be prepared.”

Hopefully, the Clippers can back-up what Morris says. Their efficiency final season was disappointing for all, but there are excessive expectations from them but once more this season.