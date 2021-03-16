The 2021 NCAA Tournament field is ready and March Madness is nearly prepared to tip off, however there may be nonetheless time for brackets to be stuffed out. As fantasy gamers look to fill out brackets for workplace swimming pools and bracket challenges, they are going to proceed to look at each area to search for sleepers and stats that may assist differentiate their picks.

Sometimes, the thorn within the facet of many throughout bracket season are these difficult 9-seed vs. 8-seed matchups. They’re typically a coin flip and because the winner almost at all times goes on to face a No. 1 seed, many don’t suppose a lot of those video games. However typically, they find yourself being the one determination that may make or break a shot at an ideal bracket within the early levels.

Loyola Chicago and Georgia Tech are squaring off in what seems to be probably the most lopsided 9-8 matchup this 12 months. The 8-seed Ramblers (24-4, 16-2 MVC) seem like a bit underseeded and their observe file may make them an interesting sleeper goal this 12 months — if their smaller-title convention doesn’t scare you away.

In the meantime, the Yellow Jackets (17-8, 11-6 ACC) are on a tear and are recent off a stunning ACC Match title, however will they be capable of clear up their foes from a smaller convention?

Right here’s all the things it’s essential to know concerning the matchup between Loyola Chicago and Georgia Tech, together with rankings, key gamers, season breakdowns and extra:

Loyola Chicago vs. Georgia Tech odds

Loyala Chicago vs. Georgia Tech is scheduled to be the seventh recreation performed within the first spherical of March Madness and will probably be the primary 9-8 matchup to happen through the NCAA Match. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Loyola Chicago is presently the slight favourite. Beneath are the main points of their recreation, together with the betting odds, time, TV and venue.

Odds: Loyola Chicago (-2.5)

Loyola Chicago (-2.5) Date: Friday, March 19

Friday, March 19 Time: 4 pm ET

4 pm ET TV: TBS

TBS Enviornment: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago (24-4, 16-2 Missouri Valley Convention)

Loyola Chicago doesn’t precisely have a wealthy historical past on the basketball courtroom, as they’ve solely made the NCAA Match seven instances in program historical past together with 2021. Greater than half of these appearances got here within the Nineteen Sixties.

Nonetheless, the group does have one of the crucial memorable Cinderella runs to the Ultimate 4. They made March Madness because the MVC winner in 2018, and the 11-seeded Ramblers upset Miami, Tennessee, Nevada, and Kansas State earlier than in the end falling to the No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines. Throughout that run, group chaplain Sister Jean achieved cult standing and cemented herself because the unofficial mascot of the Ramblers.

This 12 months, the Ramblers have put forth a terrific season and had been ranked No. 17 general headings into the match. They’ve relied on their glorious protection to win them video games all year long. They’ve simply 4 losses on the 12 months and two of them got here to match-certain groups, the Wisconsin Badger and Drake Bulldogs., and gained 17 of their final 18 video games of the season. The one loss in opposition to Drake was by a single level in extra time.

The Ramblers gained all three of their MVC video games by double digits and whereas they landed a No. 8 seed as Sporting News’ Bill Bender projected they’d, the group simply may’ve been rated larger because of their high-10 NET rating.

NET rating: 10

10 KenPom rating: 9

9 Quad 1 file: 2-2

2-2 Quad 2 file: 4-2

4-2 Quad 3 file: 4-0

4-0 Quad 4 file: 12-0

12-0 Offensive effectivity rating: forty ninth

forty ninth Defensive effectivity: 1st

Key gamers

Cameron Krutwig (6-9, 255-pound senior middle)

15.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.0 apg

Lucas Williamson (6-4, 205-pound senior guard)

8.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg

Braden Norris (6-0, 180-pound sophomore guard)

8.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.9 apg

Aher Uguak (6-7, 225-pound senior ahead)

7.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg

Keith Clemons (6-1, 180-pound senior guard)

7.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg

Georgia Tech (17-8, 11-6 ACC)

Georgia Tech has appeared within the NCAA Match 16 instances because the enlargement to 64 groups and was the runner-up in 2004. That was the final time that they made it to the Ultimate 4, however coach Josh Pastner is seeking to change that.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t get off to a great begin this season. They had been simply 10-8 greater than halfway by the 12 months they usually misplaced the primary two contests they performed to Georgia State, in a quadruple-extra time recreation, and Mercer. However on the finish of the 12 months, Georgia Tech turned up the depth. ACC Defensive Participant of the Yr Jose Alvarado helped key a seven-recreation profitable streak that culminated with an ACC Match win over the Florida State Seminoles.

Georgia Tech has some dangerous losses on their schedule as beforehand talked about, however they did beat Virginia Tech as soon as and Florida State in two of their three conferences. They did lose as soon as to the Seminoles and in addition dropped two video games in opposition to Virginia, so their file in opposition to ranked groups on the 12 months was combined. The recent stretch on the finish of the 12 months and ACC Match title is what in the end obtained them into March Madness.

NET rating: 33

33 KenPom rating: 32

32 Quad 1 file: 3-6

3-6 Quad 2 file: 6-0

6-0 Quad 3 file: 5-2

5-2 Quad 4 file: 3-0

3-0 Offensive effectivity rating: twenty seventh

twenty seventh Defensive effectivity: 52nd

Key gamers

Moses Wright (6-9, 233-pound senior ahead)

17.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.3 apg

Jose Alvarado (6-0, 179-pound senior guard)

15.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.1 apg

Michael Devoe (6-5, 197-pound junior guard)

15.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.3 apg

Jordan Usher (6-7, 213-pound senior guard)

11.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.8 apg

Bubba Parham (5-10, 162-pound senior guard)

6.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg

Loyola Chicago vs. Georgia Tech prediction

This recreation has the potential to be a defensive battle. Although Georgia Tech has strong offense, Loyola Chicago has allowed simply 55.8 factors per recreation this season. That’s the greatest mark within the NCAA.

The Ramblers have good measurement and defensive versatility, so they need to have an opportunity to decelerate the Yellow Jackets offense. Georgia Tech has 4 gamers that common at the least 11.5 factors per recreation, however of their seven non-quadruple-extra time losses, the group has averaged simply 63.3 factors per recreation. So, they are often slowed down.

If Georgia Tech desires to win this recreation, they’re going to need to shoot effectively from lengthy-distance. They’ve 4 common rotation gamers that shoot at the least 36.4 % from the sector, so if they will’t constantly break down the Ramblers protection, they’re going to need to hit some lengthy balls to maximise their level manufacturing.

As for Loyola, they’ve the higher hand on this one. If they simply play robust protection and keep environment friendly on the offensive finish of the ground, they’ll have an opportunity to win. They’ve the third-greatest subject objective proportion within the NCAA at 50.5 %, behind solely Gonzaga and Stephen F. Austin, so they need to have a great likelihood to place the strain on the Yellow Jackets early.

Historical past of 8 vs. 9 matchups in NCAA Match

In fact, all through the historical past of the NCAA Match, the 9 and eight seed matchup has been comparatively even. It’s the most important coin-flip on any bracket, and it’s the one one of many typical first-spherical matchups the place the underdog has a bonus over the upper-seeded group. The No. 9 seeds maintain a slight fringe of 72-68.

Should you’re taking a look at latest historical past, the No. 8 seed has held a slight fringe of late. They’ve posted a 24-20 file over the past 11 NCAA Tournaments, however it’s value noting that No. 9 seeds gained all of the 9-8 matchups final 12 months.

So, what does this imply? There isn’t a lot to be discovered from the developments. What issues most right here is the matchup and on this case, Loyola Chicago seems to have a sizeable benefit.

