Kevin Durant is aware of that his technology of basketball gamers is standing on the shoulder of giants like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.

There are some things you possibly can criticize KD for. However being disrespectful to earlier generations shouldn’t be one of these. The Slim Reaper is aware of precisely what his place in basketball historical past is.

Kevin Durant has given us some amazingly quotable quotes over the years. He additionally by no means fails to reward generations of ball gamers who got here earlier than him and started new tendencies.

In his most recent podcast, Durant spoke about the affect that 80s basketball has had on right this moment’s recreation. One of the subjects that got here up was clearly relating to the defining rivalry of that technology, between Hen and Magic.

Kevin Durant praises Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, can’t watch for new Magic documentary

Talking about Magic’s affect on the league, KD referred to his shoe cope with Converse:

“They don’t understand, so far as having a person model in the NBA, a new league at the time, Magic was the first man to be a nationwide model at the time, then MJ got here after.”

“That sort of began the development with guys, and basketball being a world sport as a result of of guys like Magic being a pioneer. He meant rather a lot to the recreation, I can’t wait to observe that doc… Particularly after the Final Dance, I do know rather a lot of docs might be competing with it.”

One other superb documentary dedicated to the Magic-Hen rivalry is known as When the Sport was Ours. It’s a must-watch for basketball aficionados, particularly those that need extra context on 80s basketball.

We’ve all been ready for Kevin Durant to return to motion for greater than 4 weeks now. He final performed an NBA recreation towards the Warriors on February thirteenth. In his absence, James Harden has been main the Nets to a 13-1 file over the previous 5 weeks.