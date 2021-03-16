March Madness 2021: Meet five potential Cinderella stars who could bust your bracket

Basketball folks knew about Stephen Curry earlier than he carried Davidson to the brink of the Closing 4 in 2008. However that’s the place the longer term NBA MVP — and eventual Corridor of Famer — was launched to the remainder of the nation.

And that’s one of many issues that’s so nice concerning the NCAA Event, the remainder of the nation meets the excellent gamers who’ve been taking part in at a celebrity stage outdoors of the highlight. The record of these gamers is prolonged, and it’s spectacular. Take a stroll down memory lane.

And now, listed below are 5 gamers who may be part of that record of well-known Cinderellas in 2021.

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Let’s begin with this: Abmas led all Division I scorers at 24.2 factors per sport. That’s a great place to begin an inventory of gamers from double-digit seeds that would carry their groups to an upset victory, wouldn’t you say? Abmas, a 6-1 sophomore, had a 4-sport stretch in February when he scored 37.3 factors per sport, and he knocked down at the very least 4 3-pointers in a sport 13 instances this yr. He’s taking pictures 43.3 % past the arc. And he’s not intimidated by “larger” competitors; Abmas scored 33 towards Oklahoma State, 28 towards Wichita State and 20 towards Oklahoma — three NCAA Event at-giant groups — early this season. The No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes will current a major problem for the 15-seeded Golden Eagles, however slightly Abmas magic may make that one attention-grabbing.

Isaiah Miller, UNCG

I watched Miller in individual a pair instances throughout his freshman season, and it was instantly apparent this child was particular. He was the perfect participant on the court docket at instances, despite the fact that that was an excellent UNCG crew — the Spartans went 27-8, gained the SoCon Event and pushed 4-seed Gonzaga to the brink earlier than shedding, 68-64, within the first spherical of the NCAA Event — with lots of juniors and seniors filling key roles. This yr, his senior season, Miller is averaging 19.3 factors, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a couple of.6 steals per sport. He’s solely 6-foot, however he makes his dwelling contained in the arc; he’s solely made 10 3-pointers all season. He’s prime 10 in three classes on the KenPom leaderboards: sixth in steal proportion, fourth in possession proportion and sixth in shot proportion. Make no mistake, as Miller goes, so goes UNCG. And he’s on a roll now, averaging 25.4 factors in his previous 5 contests.

Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop

Vaudrin isn’t the identical sort of scorer because the others on this record, however his impression is simple. Very first thing, he’s a 6-7 level guard. Oh, and he’s left-handed. Yet another: He transferred to Winthrop from a Division II college, Walsh College. Yep. He’s recorded eight profession triple-doubles (most of any lively D-I participant) and averaged 12.2 factors, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per sport. His help price of 38.5 is ninth within the nation — and better of any participant within the NCAA Event — as seen on KenPom.com. There’s a cause the Eagles — who’re 23-1 this yr — are a stylish upset decide of their 12-vs.-5 sport with Villanova, and it begins with Vaudrin.

Jason Preston, Ohio

You’ll be laborious-pressed to discover a higher story within the event. Preston didn’t play a lot on a really proficient highschool crew, and wanted a spotlight tape simply to draw the eye of any schools. Ohio favored Preston’s expertise, and the remainder, as they are saying, is historical past. Effectively, he’s nonetheless making historical past as a junior. Preston caught the nation’s consideration in November, when Ohio went to Illinois and gave the host crew — and eventual No. 1 seed — every thing it may deal with. Preston was phenomenal, scoring 31 factors on 13-of-23 taking pictures, handing out eight assists and grabbing six rebounds, whereas committing zero turnovers in 37 minutes. A giant NCAA Event efficiency from the 6-4 junior level guard may additional enhance his NBA Draft inventory, which is already on the rise.

Torrey Patton, Cleveland State

Look, this wouldn’t be the primary time a crew from Cleveland State despatched shock waves by way of the NCAA Event. In 1986, the 14-seed Vikings beat Indiana within the opening spherical after which Saint Joseph’s within the second spherical to succeed in the Candy 16. Patton is the form of participant who may lead Cleveland State to a different miracle. He scored 23 factors within the Horizon League championship, after pouring in 30 within the opener and 14 within the semifinal. He’s a 6-5 guard who likes to get inside and blend it up; he’s grabbed double-digit rebounds in 4 consecutive video games. And, yeah, possibly it’s a protracted shot to suppose Cleveland State may upend No. 2 seed Houston within the opener, however approach again in November, the Vikings performed one other crew that wound up on the two-seed line (Ohio State) and solely misplaced by six factors.